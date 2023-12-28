AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 p.m. EST

Bills’ Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him ‘100 percent false’

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.” Miller addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing. The 34-year-old Miller has been charged by police with third-degree assault of a pregnant woman. However, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County says prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller.

Dominican baseball player Wander Franco fails to appear at prosecutor’s office amid investigation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías says the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn’t appear. Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appeared for testimony.

Browns without WR Amari Cooper, kicker and punter as they try to clinch playoff berth against Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will miss Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets with a heel injury sustained in a record-setting performance last week. The Browns can clinch a playoff berth with a win, but they’ll have to do it without Cooper, who set a team record with 265 yards receiving against Houston on Sunday. Cooper came in listed as questionable and was expected to play. But after taking the field two hours before kickoff, the Browns decided to rest him. The 29-year-old had 11 catches and two touchdowns last week and became the first player in Cleveland history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Flag football gives female players sense of community, scholarship options and soon shot at Olympics

DENVER (AP) — Flag football’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles only enhances the profile of a sport that’s growing by leaps and bounds on the women’s side. Flag football is already sanctioned as a varsity sport for girls in eight states, with more seemingly on the way. The sport has also received the backing from the NFL, which sponsors leagues, and nearly two dozen NAIA colleges are now issuing scholarships to female players. On the youth level, teams and leagues are springing up from coast to coast and even from continent to continent. It’s also creating a sense of community.

Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge

Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter says Shannon is “innocent.” Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005. The alleged incident happened when Shannon attended Illinois’ football game at Kansas on Sept. 8.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe says he overcame naysayers including Bill O’Brien to lead the Tide to the CFP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Milroe says former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien once suggested he should change positions. Milroe went on to become Bryce Young’s successor and a determined, highly competitive quarterback who led the Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff this season. He has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions. But more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game win streak. Milroe’s resilience is the central theme of his college career, which began quietly behind Young. He won the Tide’s starting job this year, only to lose it in a one-week benching.

Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl. That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan say watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities. McLellan also says that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.

Washington taking lessons from ‘Boys in the Boat’ into the CFP semifinal

The Washington Huskies are applying lessons from Olympic rowing in 1936 to their quest for a college football national title at the dawn of 2024. The Huskies watched the new film “The Boys in the Boat” shortly before departing Seattle for New Orleans and a College Football Playoff semifinal date with Texas in Monday’s Sugar Bowl. The movie recounts how students of modest means came together at the University of Washington during the Depression and wound up winning gold in an eight-man boat at the Berlin Games. Washington tight end Jack Westover says the film depicts “a big part of Huskie history.”

Vikings turn to Jaren Hall again in latest spin of QB carousel

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks. They’re handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Hall will start against Green Bay. He benched Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

Mikaela Shiffrin masters tough course conditions at women’s World Cup GS for career win 92

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has held on to a big first-run lead to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom for the American’s record-extending 92nd career victory. Shiffrin lost most of her advantage as she skied a rather conservative final run and posted only the 17th fastest time. But it was enough to beat Federica Brignone by 0.38 seconds. The result sent the Italian to the top of the discipline standings. Sara Hector of Sweden dropped from second after the opening run to third. It was Shiffrin’s 22nd career win in GS but first this season.

