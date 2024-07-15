AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 a.m. EDT

Argentina wins record 16th Copa America title, beats Colombia 1-0 after Messi gets hurt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0 on Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal. Messi appeared to sustain a non-contact injury while running and falling in the 64th minute and covered his face with his hands when he sat on the bench. Martínez later ran to that bench to hug his captain after the goal that propelled Argentina to its record 16th Copa title. In a match that started 1 hour, 22 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won its third straight major title following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi exits Copa America final with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night. The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running full speed on the pitch as defending champ Argentina remained in a scoreless match against Colombia. Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.

Argentina beats Colombia 1-0 in Copa America final after crowd control issues cause match delay

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Video posted on social media showed fans jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside.

Spain wins record fourth European Championship title by inflicting another painful loss on England

BERLIN (AP) — Spain has won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory as England’s painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on. Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella’s cross just when the game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament. Substitute Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams’ opener in the 47th from 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal’s pass.

Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana taken by Cleveland Guardians with top MLB draft pick

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft when three players from Wake Forest were selected in the top 10. A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season. Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $10.57 million under the bonus pools system. Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft began in 1965.

Carlos Alcaraz wants a seat at the adult table after his second Wimbledon and fourth Slam trophy

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is achieving all sorts of things Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic didn’t by his age. The 21-year-old Spaniard already owns two Wimbledon titles and four Grand Slam trophies in all. His straight-set victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday was only Alcaraz’s latest impressive triumph. But he is hardly satisfied. He wants to keep going, keep improving and keep winning. He says he won’t place any limits on what he can accomplish and has no idea whether he can collect as major championships as the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis did.

Furue of Japan wins Evian Championship for her 1st major, beats Australian Kyriacou by 1 shot

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Ayaka Furue of Japan makes a late charge to win the Evian Championship with an eagle on the last hole to clinch her first major title. The 24-year-old Furue held her nerve with another clinical putt, having made three birdies in the previous four holes to finish on 19 under overall. Furue placed one stroke ahead of overnight leader Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia and two clear of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who made a superb 8-under 63 in the final round to move into contention for her second major.

Jacoby Jones, a star of Baltimore’s most recent Super Bowl title run, has died at age 40

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones has died at age 40. Jones’ 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history. The Houston Texans were Jones’ team for the first five seasons of his career. They announced his death on Sunday. In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, his family said he died at his home in New Orleans. A cause of death was not given. Jones played from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He made several huge plays for the Ravens during their most recent Super Bowl title season, including that kick return.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark score 17 each as Fever beat Lynx 81-74

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, Aliyah Boston had a double-double and Caitlin Clark finished with 17 points with six assists to help the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-74. Boston scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds and had four blocks for the Fever. Clark set up Boston for a layup before Samuelson fed Boston for another layup to give the Fever a four-point lead with 2 minutes to go. Clark and Mitchell combine to make 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it. Alanna Smith had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Minnesota (16-8). Bridget Carleton tied her career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Napheesa Collier (foot) missed her fourth consecutive game.

Yankees, Orioles both score 3 in the ninth. After all that chaos, Baltimore leads the division by 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles prevailed in a wild ninth inning in which each closer allowed three runs. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6-5 and took a one-game lead over New York atop the AL East. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run double to win the game. An error by shortstop Anthony Volpe with two outs kept Baltimore’s winning rally going. Then left fielder Alex Verdugo misplayed Mullins’ line drive and turned it into the winning hit. New York lost for the 18th time in its last 26 games. The Orioles had dropped five straight after the Yankees took the first two games of the series.

