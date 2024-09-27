AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:28 a.m. EDT

Analysis: NFL is still a passing league despite early rise in running

Even though rushing yards are up and passing numbers are down over the first three weeks of the season, it’s too soon to call it a new trend. NFL teams are averaging 119.5 yards rushing per game, up from 112.7 last season. But the league average was 121.6 yards per game in 2022. Teams actually aren’t running more; they’re just having more success. Average rushing attempts per team per game this season is 26.9 vs. 26.8 last year. Once defenses adjust and start to take away the run again, passing yards should increase.

Dak Prescott throws 2 TD passes and Cowboys win 7th straight over Giants, 20-15

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw one of his two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys taunted the Giants yet again, winning 20-15 for their seventh straight victory over New York and 14th in 15 games. Prescott has won his last 13 starts against the Giants. He found Lamb for a 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a play that ended with the receiver being called for taunting. There were some significant injuries in the fourth quarter with Dallas’ Micah Parsons carted off the field with a leg injury and the Giants’ Malik Nabers suffering a concussion.

Shohei Ohtani heads to 1st postseason after Dodgers clinch NL West title with a 7-2 win over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is headed to the postseason for the first time in his career after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West by scoring five runs in the seventh inning in a 7-2 win over the second-place San Diego Padres. The Dodgers had not clinched at home since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when cardboard cutouts replaced fans in the stands. The last time fans were on hand for a clincher at home was 2018. A sellout crowd of 52,433, including retired Dodgers star Manny Ramirez, packed Dodger Stadium for the finale of the crucial series between the top two teams in the NL West. All-Star slugger Freddie Freeman sprained his ankle and was on crutches after the game.

Yankees win AL East title with 10-1 victory over Orioles behind Judge, Stanton and Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees won the AL East title for a first-round bye in the playoffs, dispatching the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory behind Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole. When Cedric Mullins hit a game-ending groundout to shortstop Anthony Volpe, the Yankees came out of the dugout and formed a brief jumping huddle between the mound and second base. New York improved to 93-66 and and will open its 59th postseason at home Oct. 5 in a best-of-five Division Series against a winner of next week’s wild-card round. Judge hit his major league-leading 58th homer and increased his RBIs total to 144, the most in the big leagues since Ryan Howard’s 146 in 2008.

American sweep! Team USA wins all 5 matches in the opening session of Presidents Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans have dominated the Presidents Cup and the opening session at Royal Montreal was no different. They swept the first day for the third time in Presidents Cup history. Scottie Scheffler had a few feisty moments with Tom Kim. Xander Schauffele delivered some big shots late in his match and Keegan Bradley put the finishing touches on the fourballs sweep. The last time the Americans swept the opening session, they went on to an 11-point victory. The Internationals are tying to avoid losing for the 10th straight time. They couldn’t buy a putt on the back nine.

Athletics bid emotional farewell to Oakland Coliseum that they called home since 1968

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manager and former Oakland outfielder Mark Kotsay fought tears as the Athletics bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Coliseum they’ve called home since 1968, complete with all its quirks like plumbing problems and rally possums. Also those stray cats who helped inspire Hall of Famer Tony La Russa’s former Animal Rescue Foundation. Longtime supporters and kids alike stole away from work or school to be at the park for the matinee finale against the Texas Rangers. Kotsay says he will treasure this for the rest of his life.

Giants’ Malik Nabers, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers of the New York Giants sustained a concussion and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the Cowboys’ 20-15 victory Thursday night. Nabers was hurt with 3:30 to play when he fell hard near the Giants’ bench while attempting to tiptoe the sideline and catch a fourth-down pass from Daniel Jones. Nabers finished with 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game of 10-plus catches for at least 100 yards. Parsons also left in the fourth quarter.

Attorneys tweak $2.78B college settlement, remove the word ‘booster’ from NIL language

Three weeks after being asked to modify a $2.78 billion deal that would dramatically change college sports, attorneys redefined the word “booster” in the plan. They hope that will satisfy a judge’s concerns about the landmark settlement designed to pay players some of the money they help produce. As expected, the changes did not amount to an overhaul but the hope is that it will clear the way for U.S District Judge Claudia Wilken to give the agreement preliminary approval. The replacing of the term “booster” is designed to better outline which sort of deals will come under scrutiny.

Chicago Sky fire coach Teresa Weatherspoon after 1 season, reports say

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky fired coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season, reports said Thursday. The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune cited unidentified sources in reporting that Weatherspoon had been let go. The Sky did not immediately return a message sent by The Associated Press seeking confirmation of the reports. Chicago finished this season 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, despite drafting star rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The next coach will be the team’s fourth since the Sky won the WNBA championship in 2021.

WNBA semifinals feature marquee players, a finals rematch and teams looking for first titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Star power, a quest for a three-peat and two franchises looking for their first championships highlight the WNBA semifinals that begin Sunday. League MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in a WNBA Finals rematch from last season while Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun take on Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in the other series. The Aces are looking to become the first team since the Houston Comets to win three titles in a row. New York is looking for its first WNBA championship. Minnesota was the dominant team last decade winning four titles in a seven-year span from 2011-2017. They haven’t reached the Finals since 2017. Connecticut has reached the championship round twice since the Lynx’s run, but lost each time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.