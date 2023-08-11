AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:26 p.m. EDT

Bills safety Damar Hamlin ready to suit up for first preseason game since going into cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is preparing for the next step to resume his career by suiting up in Buffalo’s preseason-opening game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The game will mark the first time Hamlin appears in a competitive setting since the 25-year-old went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January. Coach Sean McDermott told The Associated Press that Hamlin is scheduled to play. The third-year safety says he’s taken a step-at-a-time approach with each milestone which began with him being cleared for practice in April. He says it’s too early to express what playing in a game will be like.

Reluctant, but resolute Popovich leads international-rich 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gregg Popovich didn’t want to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame until the players that helped his teams win NBA championships had already gone in. With Tony Parker joining him, the NBA’s winningest coach is ready to be celebrated for an impact on the sport that is now global. Popovich, a five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medal-winning coach and the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins, will join fellow NBA champions Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, along with longtime coaching mentee Becky Hammon as headliners of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class. This year’s class is also a celebration of how the successes of Nowitzki, Gasol and Parker have had in influencing the influx of international players into the NBA.

McLaren boss tells team IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has reneged on 2024 contract

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has changed his mind again and informed McLaren Racing he will not be joining the team at the end of this season. In a letter sent to the Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou “has no intention of honoring his contract with our Arrow McLaren IndyCar team for the 2024 season and beyond.” The letter was sent to McLaren employees shortly after Friday’s final IndyCar Series on-track session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Chiefs say new Commanders coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s intense style will pay off eventually

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Many of the Kansas City Chiefs have rushed to the defense of their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, after word came out that some of the Washington Commanders were concerned about the intensity he has brought to their team. Bieniemy left Kansas City after last season’s Super Bowl title to become offensive coordinator on Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s staff. Rivera let it slip that some members of the Commanders were concerned about Bieniemy’s style. But several Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes, say that their old coach is only trying to get the best out of his players.

Lucas Glover with a 64 leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lucas Glover is handling the mud and slop one day and oppressive heat the next. Glover shot a 64 and has a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Spieth had four bogeys in his round of 68. There are 16 players within four shots of the lead. That includes the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Glover is coming off a win last week in the Wyndham Championship. He’s riding momentum while trying to keep it simple and not overthink anything. Glover made three putts of 25 feet or longer.

Former big league slugger José Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Former big league slugger José Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays announced the deal. The 42-year-old Bautista is going to be added to the team’s level of excellence during a pregame ceremony on Saturday. Bautista played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, appearing in his last game in 2018 with Philadelphia. He hit .247 with 344 homers and 975 RBIs in 1,798 games. He turned into one of the game’s most feared sluggers with the Blue Jays. The six-time All-Star swatted 288 homers during 10 years with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.

Slugger Bryce Harper out of lineup with back spasms; day to day for NL wild card-leading Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was out of the starting lineup against Minnesota, a day after he was sidelined by mid-back spasms. Harper said before Friday’s game he did not expect a long absence and that the spasms were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021. Harper said he felt the spasms early in first inning against Washington but wanted to continue to play.

Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown: ‘All good here in Birdland’

SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown has posted on social media in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team’s poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon. Brown says that: “We’re all good here in Birdland.” Brown says media reports have “mischaracterized” his relationship with the Orioles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece at the Basketball World Cup that starts later this month. The Milwaukee Bucks star said Friday he and his medical advisers decided that he’s simply not ready to compete. Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee earlier this summer. Greece will play the U.S., Jordan and New Zealand in group-stage games at Manila in the tournament. The World Cup starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kirk Ferentz says it’s a deal-breaker if it’s proven some of his Iowa football players made wagers on their own games. The 25th-year Hawkeyes coach said at media day that the integrity of the game must be protected. Former players Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy and current player Jack Johnson have been charged on suspicion of tampering with records to disguise that they were college athletes and under 21 at the time they placed wagers. Kicker Aaron Blom was charged last week. Bruce, Bracy and Blom are suspected of betting on Iowa football games in which they played.

