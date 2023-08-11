AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:24 a.m. EDT

No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud struggles in his preseason debut as the Texans beat the Patriots 20-9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — C.J. Stroud had a short and at times shaky debut, Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tank Dell and the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots 20-9 in the teams’ preseason opener. Stroud was drafted second overall and played the first two series while going 2 of 4 for 13 yards with an interception. He rushed twice for 6 yards and was sacked once. Mills finished 9 of 12 for 99 yards while playing the balance of the opening half. Dalton Keene added a 1-yard touchdown run. Case Keenum had a 5-yard TD pass to Alex Bachman. The Patriots gave most of their projected starters the night off, including quarterback Mac Jones.

Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters

Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters’ book is due out on Aug. 22. The Fire Pit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters says he talked him out of it. Mickelson said in a statement Thursday that he never bet on the Ryder Cup. Walters was sentenced to five years in prison for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.

Spain edges Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Salma Paralluelo has scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and a spot in the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time. The 19-year-old forward struck in the 111th minute of an epic quarterfinal match between European soccer heavyweights. She made her break down the left, pivoted momentarily and launched a left-foot shot into the back of the net for an historic match-winner. The Dutch lost the final to the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Now both finalists and a string of highly-ranked teams are out of the 2023 edition being co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants in the rain-soaked opener to the PGA Tour postseason. Spieth chipped in for eagle on his way to a 63 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Tom Kim, who did what he could to stay clean. Kim rolled up his pants to make it look as though he were wearing capris. He already had one muddy day at the PGA Championship and didn’t want a repeat. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler each had 67. Top-seeded Jon Rahm shot 73.

Collin Morikawa has roots in Lahaina. He’s pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly fires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there. Lahaina is a historic town on Maui and a popular tourist destination. It was the hardest hit by fires that have claimed at least 36 lives and destroyed fabled Front Street. Morikawa made six birdies Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s hopeful others will pitch in and make pledges to raise as much money as possible.

Cyclones’ Brock and ex-Hawkeye Bruce are among latest players charged in gambling investigation

Jirehl Brock and three other Iowa State football players along with three current or former Iowa football players and a student assistant have been charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at the two schools. A total of 15 football and basketball players and staffers with ties to the schools have been charged since last week in the ongoing investigation. Current athletes face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules. Brock and several other players are accused of tampering with records to disguise that they were under the legal betting age of 21 at the time they placed wagers.

Makkabi Berlin, founded by Holocaust survivors, to be 1st Jewish team in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — When Makkabi Berlin takes the field this weekend, the soccer club founded by Holocaust survivors will become the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup. Wolfsburg, which competes in the top tier of German soccer, will be the clear favorite against the office workers and other amateurs who play for Makkabi. But the small club whose blue and white crest features the Star of David made history just by reaching the tournament started under the Nazis. One of the co-founders, 85-year-old Marian Wajselfisz, still attends Makkabi’s games and says the team’s qualification for the tournament is “a wonderful, wonderful thing, and all Jewish people are proud of it.”

Australia pulling for Matildas to advance in Women’s World Cup. Only 1 host has ever won title.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will try to avoid a dubious statistic among hosts of the Women’s World Cup by avoiding elimination in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Matildas face France in Brisbane, Australia, for a spot in the semifinals. But tournament hosts have struggled before to make it past the quarterfinals, starting with China in the inaugural 1991 tournament. Aside from 1999 winner United States, all other World Cup hosts have failed to advance past the quarterfinals. The final quarterfinal features European champion England against upstart Colombia. The 25th-ranked Colombians are the last South American team standing and have never before advanced this far in the tournament. England is without star Lauren James, who was suspended two matches.

Georgia’s new offensive coordinator is hardly a stranger. Welcome back, Mike Bobo

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s new offensive coordinator is hardly a stranger in these parts. Mike Bobo played quarterback for the Bulldogs back in the 1990s. He worked on Mark Richt’s coaching staff for more than a decade, including a lengthy stint calling the plays. Despite all that familiarity, Bobo might be under more scrutiny than anyone associated with the two-time defending national champs. His task is straightforward yet daunting: Keep Georgia’s offense rolling toward an unprecedented third straight title. Bobo returned to his alma last year in a behind-the-scenes analyst role. He moved up when Todd Monken left for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Bruce Bochy returning to Giants’ ballpark and what is likely to be a loving reception

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco’s Oracle Park this weekend as manager of the Texas Rangers ready to face his former Giants in an interleague series. It will be Bochy’s first time back in another uniform since managing San Francisco for 13 years and winning three World Series championships in 2010, ‘12 and ’14, and he’s sure to receive a rousing ovation. He plans to thank as many people as he can during the visit.

