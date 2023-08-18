AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:21 p.m. EDT

Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s autopsy included an easy-to-overlook notation beneath the heading “Medical History:” Bipolar disorder. In track circles, the champion sprinter’s mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. They were a stark reality that came to light during training over the years. They also revealed themselves in the Florida neighborhood where police found her body days after the 32-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died due to what the coroner said were childbirth complications. People who knew the sprinter told The Associated Press they believe mental health played a role in how she handled what became an increasingly difficult pregnancy, and one she dealt with without much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals.

Is it coming home? England looks to bring Women’s World Cup trophy back to the birthplace of soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women’s squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. It is England coach Sarina Wiegman’s second straight trip to the Women’s World Cup finals: she led the Netherlands into the title match against the United States in 2019. Spain has defied expectations in the World Cup, reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall. Fifteen Spanish players stepped down from the national team citing concerns about mental health and calling on the federation to create a more professional environment.

MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary. Major League Baseball announced the changes as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split-doubleheaders.

Max Homa sets course record at Olympia Fields to lead BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa is playing so well that he made two bogeys and still set the course record at Olympia Fields. Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk going into the weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week. Homa already is set for that. He also can lock up one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Kirk is on the bubble at No. 29 to get to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

The big men in front of Aaron Rodgers have become the center of attention and concern for the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly uncertain who’ll be blocking in front of Rodgers when the regular season kicks off against Buffalo on Sept. 11 in front of a national audience.

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore’s pass rush

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason.

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He’s accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.

USA tops Greece 108-86, moves to 4-0 in World Cup tune-up games

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cam Johnson added 13 and USA Basketball never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tune-up game for both teams. Austin Reaves and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 11 for the U.S., which improved to 4-0 in its five-game exhibition season before flying to the Philippines next week to start World Cup play. The Americans had all 12 players score, and Mikal Bridges and Bobby Portis each finished with 10 points.

Stella Weaver, only girl playing at Little League World Series, gets a hit and scores

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Stella Weaver, the only girl playing in the Little League World Series this year, singled, scored a run and was hit by a pitch, helping Tennessee to an 8-1 win over Rhode Island on Friday. Weaver is just the 22nd girl to play in the tournament’s history. The first Little League World Series was held in 1947. With bases empty, Weaver hit a hard grounder to short and beat out the throw to become the 10th girl to record a hit in the LLWS. She later hustled from second to home on a bloop single, clapping her hands as she slid through the plate.

Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire

GENEVA (AP) — A top global chess official is calling for more research into whether factors like hormone levels and physical endurance might have an impact on players’ abilities at the game, which remains overwhelmingly a preserve of men. The world chess federation FIDE stirred controversy with its decision, announced this week and set to take effect Monday, to prohibit transgender women from its official events for women until the federation makes an assessment of the issue. Dana Reizniece-Ozola, the deputy chair of the federation’s management board, insisted that the goal of the new regulations was “actually to increase the rights of the transgender persons and allow them being registered under their new gender” in its official directory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.