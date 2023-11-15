AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:20 p.m. EST

Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake Snell takes NL prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award, and Blake Snell took the NL honor in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball’s top pitching prize in both leagues. After coming close several times before, Cole finally finished on top following an outstanding season for the New York Yankees. The ace right-hander received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He became the sixth Yankees winner and first since Roger Clemens in 2001. Snell was the National League winner after leading the majors with a 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres. The free-agent lefty was picked first on 28 of 30 ballots.

Analysis: Giving Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed has become a disaster for the Browns

Giving Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract has turned into another disaster for the Cleveland Browns. It’s the biggest one yet for a franchise known for its failures. Watson will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, a devastating blow for a 6-3 team with a stingy defense and playoff hopes. The ramifications of the injury extend far beyond this season, too. Watson is owed $46 million each of the next three years with a cap hit of almost $64 million per season.

Saleh says it’ll be Rodgers’ call to play again with Jets if he’s cleared by doctors to return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the final call on whether he plays again this season for the New York Jets if and when he gets medical clearance. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday the team will defer to the four-time NFL MVP, who’s rehabilitating from a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. Rodgers turns 40 on Dec. 2 and has repeatedly said his goal is to return late this season. But Rodgers has also said the Jets would need to be in the playoff hunt at that point for him to come back.

MLB team owners set to vote Thursday on proposed relocation of Athletics to Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball owners are set to vote on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas at the end of their league-wide meeting Thursday. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is presenting his recommendation to the 30 owners during the three-day meeting. It comes about six months after the A’s reached a tentative agreement for a new stadium in Las Vegas after being unable to reach a deal for one in Oakland. Any recommendation for a move would require a vote from at least 23 owners for approval. MLB hasn’t had a team relocate since the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail

LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, has been released on bail. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail on Wednesday pending further inquiries. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Israel and Switzerland draw 1-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying game in Hungary

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — A European Championship qualifying game between Switzerland and Israel ended with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. It was a match that brought the Israeli team to Hungary after all scheduled games in Tel Aviv were postponed due to the Israel-Hamas war. The match was one of two “home games” Israel is hosting in Felcsut, a Hungarian village of around 1,900 people, as it chases a qualifying place in the Euro 2024 continental championship. If the team qualifies, it will be its first time since joining the European soccer federation in 1994. Israel’s next match against Romania will be held in Felcsut on Saturday.

F1 roars into Las Vegas with parties, concerts, celebrities and, eventually, an actual race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One has arrived in Las Vegas for a week of parties, concerts, celebrity-packed events and eventually Saturday night’s race. F1’s first trip to Las Vegas in 41 years promises to be nothing like any other race on the 24-event calendar. The casinos, clubs and restaurants have packaged fan experiences catered toward F1 for fans looking for something to do while waiting for the cars to hit the track late each night beginning Thursday. There’s no shortage of F1-centric events and the drivers have been impressed by the opulence of the week.

Big buyouts for college coaches are the norm. If athletes start getting revenue, that could change

Sports economist Andrew Zimbalist says the big contract buyouts paid to fired coaches will continue to grow until the college sports business model changes. Texas A&M will pay more than $75 million to fired football coach Jimbo Fisher. Other top coaches have buyouts that run into the tens of millions. Zimbalist says college athletics is run by stakeholders rather than stockholders and the bottom line is measured by victories rather than profits. He says there will be no end to these golden parachutes until the business model changes and significantly more revenue is redirected to the athletes.

Northwestern rewards coach David Braun for turnaround by removing ‘interim’ label

CHICAGO (AP) — Northwestern rewarded coach David Braun for a remarkable turnaround following Pat Fitzgerald’s firing in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal by removing the “interim” label from his job title. Hired in January as the team’s defensive coordinator, Braun and the Wildcats are in a position few would have envisioned. Braun seemed more like a place holder given his background when he was elevated to interim head coach three days after Fitzgerald was fired, ending a 17-year tenure. He had never coached at an FBS program let alone led one. But after spending the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, he’s been a steadying force at Northwestern. The Wildcats are 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play.

Brewers promote bench coach Pat Murphy to take over as manager after Craig Counsell’s departure

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Murphy spent the last eight seasons as Craig Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee. He now is taking over for his former boss as the Brewers manager. The Brewers announced they were promoting Murphy a little over a week after the Chicago Cubs announced they had hired Counsell away from Milwaukee. Murphy’s only managerial experience in the majors came in 2015 when he led the San Diego Padres on an interim basis for the final 96 games of the season. He had been the Brewers’ bench coach ever since.

