AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:19 p.m. EDT

MVP Joel Embiid leads All-NBA team; runner-up Nikola Jokic lands on 2nd team

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons. Second in the MVP race, but only second-team All-NBA. The league MVP in Embiid headlined the All-NBA team that was unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot. And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets, 76ers on brink of conference finals

Philadelphia hasn’t been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001. Denver hasn’t played a home game in the Western Conference finals since 2009. The 76ers and Nuggets are on the brink of updating those numbers. Philadelphia went into Boston and won Game 5 of their East semifinal series on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in that series, while Denver snapped a two-game slide and held serve at home to take a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in Game 5 of their West semifinal series. They can close out those matchups on Thursday. Philly getting a chance to clinch at home, Denver facing a Game 6 in Phoenix

West Virginia’s Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur

Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school’s basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized. Huggins will also be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the agreement.

Wemby watch: How Wembanyama may help the draft lottery teams

When a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama comes along, it’s clear that he would make any team that he’s with better in a multitude of ways. And the team that wins Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery in Chicago — and the right to draft Wembanyama next month — will be immediately improved.

PGA Championship has 99 of top 100 in the field for Oak Hill, no Sergio Garcia

The PGA Championship always tries to get the strongest field in the majors. This year is no exception. The field next week for Oak Hill just outside Rochester, New York, features 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking. Missing is Will Zalatoris, who is out for the rest of the season after back surgery. The field features 18 players who play for Saudi-backed LIV Golf. One player missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia. He is No. 189 in the world. LIV Golf does not get ranking points. This will be the first time Garcia is ineligible for a major since 1999.

As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties

An investigation into potential illegal gambling by authorities in Iowa has identified more than 40 college athletes in the state. The probe could lead to potential discipline. The NCAA consequences have a chance to be worse than the legal ones. The penalty for betting on sporting events in Iowa for individuals under the age of 21 is a fine of $645. A college athlete could be sidelined for most of a season for breaking the NCAA’s rules against gambling. As legal gambling on games has become pervasive, college sports leaders are cautious about dialing back rules.

Jaguars will play twice in London, 2 Germany games set

The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season. The Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. The Chiefs will “host” the Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The Patriots will “host” the Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt. The Jets will host the Dolphins a day after Thanksgiving. The Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day. The Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs’ plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.

Volpe’s first career grand slam powers Yanks to 11-3 rout in sweep of lowly A’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning and the New York Yankees pulled away for an 11-3 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday to complete their first series sweep this season. Heading into a four-game series against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees have won three straight for the first time this season. Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer in the first that was upheld after a review and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run drive in the fifth.

Stick-y business: NHL playoffs a showcase for savvy stickwork on offense and defense

Preventing goals in the NHL playoffs is just as important as scoring goals. Many would argue it’s more important More than half the work happens before the puck gets to the goaltender. Sticks in passing and shooting lanes do the work – and sometimes cause harm with deflections. It also works on the offensive end when nifty deflections can make shots impossible for even the best goalies to stop. Savvy stickwork has been on prime display in the first two rounds this year from Joe Pavelski’s tip-in goals for Dallas and Carolina’s top penalty kill to Seattle’s shot blocking.

