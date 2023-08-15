AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Carmona’s late goal sends Spain to the Women’s World Cup final with a 2-1 win over Sweden

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal. Spain will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney. La Roja have a chance to become a first-time World Cup champion. Ranked seventh in the world by FIFA, Spain’s defeat of second-ranked Sweden makes it the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament.

Australia has captured its continent as it faces England for a spot in the Women’s World Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has captured its continent as it plays in its first semifinal match of the Women’s World Cup. The Matildas are playing European champion England. The game in Stadium Australia is a tremendous opportunity for Sam Kerr and the Australian team. The captain of the Matildas is one of the best players in the world but only now getting her due in Australia. The whole team is as more than 75,000 spectators are expected to be on hand for Wednesday’s semifinal match. Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold says “to see the reaction that we’ve received from the whole country has been absolutely unreal. I think it is just the beginning.”

Dominican authorities investigate Rays’ Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list. The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”

Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end Tuohys’ conservatorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators. Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he’s owed with interest and damages. The Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was based on Oher’s relationship with the Tuohys.

Track world championships the latest play by Orbán’s Hungary for global sports spotlight

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A country spends millions to deliver a major international sports event to the world. That money buys a chance to project strength at home and abroad and maybe even glosses over that country’s oft-dissected shortcomings. That pattern has played out in China, Russia, Qatar and other countries in the recent past. The spotlight will shine on Hungary this month in a country led by a prime minister with authoritarian leanings and a shaky human-rights record. Budapest’s latest step starts Saturday with the opening of the nine-day track and field world championships. The sparkling National Athletics Center will host more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries in the biggest international sports event this side of the Olympics.

Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has been killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida. He was 28. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. The sheriff’s office says Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He starred in college at Arkansas, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons.

A Women’s World Cup semifinal is the here and now for the Australia-England rivalry, not the Ashes

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — This is Australia’s Matildas against England’s Lionesses. The Women’s World Cup semifinals. The here and the now. Both teams want to be clear that it’s not one of those clashes for the Ashes that have come to represent an intense international sporting rivalry dating back to the 1800s. The Ashes started in a cricket context and grew to embrace rugby and other sports. But this contest is about an Australia team led by superstar striker Sam Kerr against England captain Millie Bright and her European champions. The winner in Sydney on Wednesday will advance to the championship match against first-time finalist Spain.

Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 28-year-old Cook joins a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million. Cook has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons, but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings.

Patriots sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year, $4 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move. The person says the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. After being drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State in 2016, he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016. He was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award. He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards and 12 TD catches.

Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next

Georgia begins its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines received two first-place votes. Michigan’s Big Ten rival, Ohio State is No. 3, with one first-place vote. Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason rankings since 2009, and LSU starts at No. 5. This is the second time in program history 2008 Georgia has been preseason No. 1.

