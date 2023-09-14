AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:15 p.m. EDT

The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons. The team made the announcement before the start of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, who took the first two games of the series to drop Boston into a tie for last. Bloom was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to help revive the farm system and bring financial stability to a team that was one of baseball’s biggest spenders. One of his first actions was to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, on a mandate from ownership to get the payroll in order.

In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”

Spain’s women’s soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage

MADRID (AP) — The players in Spain’s women’s soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage. The first set of games was not played last weekend because of the strike. This weekend’s matches will now go ahead as scheduled. The deal will increase the minimum salary from $17,100 to $22,500. The strike coincided with the scandal caused by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales when he kissed a national team player on the lips without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony. Rubiales has since resigned.

Analysis: Acuña vs. Betts showdown for NL MVP highlights MLB’s award races as the season winds down

Ronald Acuña Jr. has the kind of numbers that make the young Atlanta Braves star a no-doubter for the National League MVP award. Then again, so does Dodgers standout Mookie Betts and his teammate, Freddie Freeman. It’s getting close to the postseason for Major League Baseball, which also means it’s close to award season. Some of the races are closer than others and it appears the NL MVP race is a particularly epic chase. Acuña has been the favorite for months. He’s the catalyst for a robust Braves offense that leads the big leagues by scoring nearly six runs per game.

Jets’ Zach Wilson is stepping in for Aaron Rodgers with renewed confidence and swagger

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back in the spotlight as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback after Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon. Wilson struggled mightily during his first two NFL seasons and his confidence took a massive hit and so did his popularity in the locker room. Wilson insists he is having fun playing football again and Rodgers has helped him develop during the past several months as teammates. He says his teammates believe in him and that has him feeling confident he can be a leader again. Wilson gets his next chance Sunday at Dallas against the Cowboys.

Max Verstappen hits back at Mercedes team principal dismissing his Formula One record

SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen has hit back at Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s dismissal of his Formula One record for consecutive wins and suggested his rivals might do better to draw inspiration from his achievements. Wolff said the mark was “for Wikipedia” and “not something that would be important for me” after the last race in Italy. Verstappen is the first F1 driver to win 10 in a row. Verstappen said Wolff’s comments stemmed from anger at poor results for Mercedes in Italy and described the team’s race with an expletive.

Fitzpatrick and Åberg shine out of Europe’s Ryder Cup players at Wentworth. Helligkilde leads

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Europe’s 12 Ryder Cup players have delivered a mixed bag of scores in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship. None of them were better than Marcus Helligkilde. The No. 232-ranked Dane made seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch then closed with three in a row to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a two-stroke lead at the European tour’s flagship event. Matt Fitzpatrick (66), Ludvig Åberg (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (68) posted the best rounds of the Europeans heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup in two weeks. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm shot 72 and 71, respectively.

Tyrone Taylor hits 2 RBI doubles and scores go-ahead run in Brewers’ 4-2 victory over Marlins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit two RBI doubles and put Milwaukee ahead for good with an impressive slide home in the NL Central-leading Brewers’ 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Brewers won three of four from the Marlins this week and extended their NL Central lead to 4 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins remain just outside of playoff position as they pursue one of the NL’s three wild-card spots.

Gary Neville and Jill Scott secretly swapped X accounts to shine a light on gender bias in soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Soccer commentators Gary Neville and Jill Scott secretly swapped social media accounts to shine a light on gender bias in the sport. The abuse Neville received was unlike anything he’d experienced before. Scott found it depressingly familiar. Scott and Neville posted their opinions on a range of issues in the sport but did so on each other’s accounts on X, formerly called Twitter. Neville witnessed the prejudice Scott and other women contend with. Scott says discrimination is commonplace on social media for women in soccer. Her account received five times more sexist responses than Neville’s during the experiment.

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been beset with problems on and off the field at the start of a Premier League season that is only four games old. The team has lost twice already and results and performances have been disappointing in a season when manager Erik ten Hag was expected to mount more of a challenge to defending champion Manchester City. The team will next face Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Brighton beat United home and away last season and seems serene in comparison to the troubles at United despite its own upheaval over the past year after losing star players, its manager and a key executive.

