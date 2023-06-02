AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:14 p.m. EDT

Silver says Morant not being charged with a crime won’t prevent NBA penalties

DENVER (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant not being charged with a crime for twice displaying a gun on social media will not prevent the NBA from handing down more discipline, Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. Silver is preparing to announce whatever penalty is coming Morant’s way for the second gun incident shortly after the end of the NBA Finals. He suspended Morant for eight games in March after the Grizzlies star held a gun in a suburban Denver nightclub while streaming himself live on Instagram. Another live stream in May, this time while sharing the front seat of a car with one of his friends, saw Morant displaying a weapon again.

Nuggets get an NBA Finals gem from difference-maker Murray

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper. His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick. Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists to help the Nuggets to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat. In his 49 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 27.6 points, which is 33 percent more than he scores in the regular season.

Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final pits top team in West against upstart in East

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is a matchup of contrasting roads through the season and a topsy-turvy NHL playoffs. The Golden Knights won the Western Conference and were a mostly consistent force despite goaltending injuries. The Panthers scuffled at the start before getting hot at the right time. Florida was the last team to qualify for the postseason and the eighth seed in the East before knocking off the league’s best and advancing with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Who lifts the Cup will be determined from the net out.

Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths

Churchill Downs will suspend racing operations on Wednesday and move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of safety and surface protocols in the wake of 12 horse fatalities the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. A release stated that no single factor has been identified as a potential cause for the fatalities or pattern detected, but it decided to relocate the meet “in an abundance of caution.”

Novak Djokovic laments fans who ‘boo every single thing’ after lengthy French Open win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made clear he did not love some of the negative reaction he heard from spectators during his third-round victory at the French Open. On the other hand, he makes no secret of the way he can feed off negativity during a tennis match. Djokovic beat 29th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday across more than 3 1/2 hours, the longest three-set Grand Slam match of 22-time major champion Djokovic’s career. Other seeded men advancing included No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 11 Karen Khachanov and No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti. The third-seeded woman, Jessica Pegula, lost to Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3.

French Open lets Belarus’ Sabalenka skip standard news conference after questions about Ukraine war

PARIS (AP) — Top tennis player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has been allowed to avoid a traditional postmatch news conference at the French Open after saying she did not feel safe when a reporter asked about the war in Ukraine during previous question-and-answer sessions. Sabalenka said she “did not feel safe” at her news conference Wednesday and wanted to protect her “mental health and well-being.” Sabalenka’s desire to bypass the standard news conference was supported by the tournament and the WTA. She will not be fined. She is seeded No. 2 at Roland Garros and won the Australian Open in January.

Suns hire veteran coach Frank Vogel to lead franchise, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Phoenix Suns have hired veteran coach Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history.

Mile-High NBA advantage: Denver altitude helps Nuggets go unbeaten at home in playoffs

DENVER (AP) — Running up and down a basketball court in the thin air of Denver takes some getting used to. While the Miami Heat insist altitude wasn’t a factor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s a real thing. There’s plenty of science that shows just how altitude impacts all athletes, from Olympians to basketball players. And that includes Nuggets players. But Denver has been using the lung-searing elevation to its advantage for years and is 9-0 at home in the playoffs this season. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and friends have a lot to do with the team’s success. But altitude deserves an assist.

Matsuyama feeling healthy and always happy at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama won his first PGA Tour title at the Memorial in 2014. He looks like he might be ready for another. The Japanese star is feeling healthy and he looked the part at Muirfield Village. Matsuyama relied on a hot putter for a 65. That’s the low score of the tournament and gives him a one-shot lead in the Memorial. He leads over two-time Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay and David Lipsky. Rory McIlroy had a 68 and was three shots behind. Jordan Spieth settled for a 72 that leaves him four shots out of the lead.

Column: Remember ABA and WHA during one of the greatest times of the sports year

We’re relishing one of the greatest spots on the sporting calendar. The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final, going back and forth on alternating nights. This is a good time to give a shoutout to pair of long-forgotten leagues. Take a bow, ABA. You too, WHA. The American Basketball Association and World Hockey Association have been gone for decades. But their brash challenges to the set-in-their-ways NBA and NHL left a mark that is still recognizable today. Beyond their impact on hoops and hockey, they opened the door to cities that had long been ignored by their established counterparts.

