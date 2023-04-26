AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:13 p.m. EDT

Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes he’s where he needs to be. And the New York Jets’ new quarterback thinks they can do big things together. The four-time NFL MVP was introduced by the team Wednesday to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium. Rodgers said it’s a surreal day for him and he’s looking forward to the new adventure in New York. The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season. Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

Man City beats Arsenal 4-1, Premier League title in sight

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City beat first-place Arsenal 4-1 to take control of the Premier League title race. The defending champions remain second in the standings but cut Arsenal’s lead to two points. City also has two games in hand. A third league title in as many years is now in sight for Pep Guardiola. His team is also in contention for a treble of trophies including the Champions League and FA Cup. Arsenal proved no match for City in a game that always looked likely to have a major say in determining who would be crowned champions. De Bruyne scored in each half at Etihad Stadium and John Stones added the other. Erling Haaland completed the rout to make it 4-1 in stoppage time.

NBA, players finalize new collective bargaining agreement

The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, formalizing a deal that was tentatively agreed to earlier this month. The sides announced the deal on Wednesday. It goes into effect in July and stretches through the 2029-30 season. Both sides have the option of ending it a year early. Officials from the NBA and the union spent more than a year negotiating this deal, coming to a tentative agreement in the early-morning hours of April 1. The NBA’s board of governors and the members of the National Basketball Players Association have now voted to approve it.

With 76ers awaiting, Hawks and Celtics prepare for Game 6

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young’s 30-foot 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the Hawks 119-117 Game 5 victory over the Celtics changed everything about the first-round playoff matchup. Boston’s series lead is now down to 3-2 and headed back to Atlanta. Though still on the verge of a second straight opening round exit, the Hawks have reason to be confident heading home because they will get back Dejounte Murray, who served a one-game suspension for bumping an official after the end of Game 4. The extension of the series is good news for the awaiting Philadelphia 76ers, who will have even more time to rest before the start of the second round.

Udoka joins Rockets after serving suspension with Celtics

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka is everything the Houston Rockets were looking for in a coach, and owner Tilman Feritta insists they aren’t concerned about the behavior that led to his year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was introduced as Houston’s new coach Wednesday after serving a suspension this season following the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. The 45-year-old Udoka, who took the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his only season there, takes over for Stephen Silas, who was fired after three dreadful seasons.

Judge drives in 3, helps Yanks top Twins 12-6 to avoid sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare on his eventful 31st birthday, helping the New York Yankees avoid a sweep and beat the Minnesota Twins 12-6. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo each had two run-doubles in a six-run fourth inning against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Yankees posted season highs in hits and runs. They totaled eight runs over their previous five games. Maeda allowed a career-worst 11 hits and 10 runs. He had muscle discomfort in his arm.

AP NFL Mock Draft: Panthers take Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 1

It took the Carolina Panthers until Monday to decide which quarterback they’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They’re not saying but oddsmakers believe it’ll be Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is an overwhelming favorite to go first. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has dropped from favorite to having the third-best odds behind Kentucky’s Will Levis. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a longshot. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.

NFL, other leagues balancing betting revenue, game integrity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL and other sports leagues spent many years staying as far away as they could from sports betting because they said it was necessary to protect the integrity of their games. Those entities now have a much different challenge. The biggest professional sports leagues today have high revenue-producing partnerships with sports betting companies that they want to maintain. The NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL and others as well as broadcasters NBCUniversal and Fox have announced the formation of the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising.

A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

Is growing Las Vegas big enough for 3 major pro teams?

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball if the Oakland Athletics relocate there. It will by far be the tiniest to be home to three major professional sports franchises. But Las Vegas is unlike probably any other market. The city doesn’t just rely on the local populace to pack its sports venues. It also draws heavily on the nearly 40 million tourists who visit annually. That doesn’t mean the A’s would be an automatic success at the turnstile, but the club and MLB see that visitor count as an enormous advantage.

