AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:11 p.m. EDT

Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard field goal with no time remaining

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining, sending Missouri to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over No. 15 Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals. The SEC-record-long kick Saturday came after a delay-of-game penalty had pushed the Tigers back five yards. Brady Cook finished with 356 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers, despite hobbling around on sprained knee. Luther Burden III had both of the scoring grabs, finishing with seven catches for 114 yards. Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats, who had plenty of chances to put the game away. They were done in by late penalties and their inability to convert on third down.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have elbow surgery soon, out for the season because of oblique injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn’t played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three years and created speculation about a potential $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.

Riley Leonard runs for two touchdowns to lead No. 21 Duke over Northwestern 38-14

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 219 yards to lead No. 21 Duke to a 38-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Duke has won its first three games in a season for the second year in a row under coach Mike Elko. Jordan Waters joined Leonard with two touchdown runs. Leonard rushed for 97 yards and completed 15 of 20 passes in just over three quarters. Jalon Calhoun made five catches for 112 yards. Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant was 17-for-34 for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Wildcats (1-2) had 267 yards of total offense, with 90 of those in the fourth quarter.

No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29. Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession. With the unexpectedly close victory over a team that had struggled against non-Power Five opponents, Florida State could fall in The Associated Press Top 25.

No. 1 Georgia bounced back from 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina 24-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina 24-14. The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game in uncharacteristic fashion. They trotted off the field trailing 14-3 — their largest halftime deficit in nearly three years. But Georgia played like a champ after the teams returned to the field, improving to 3-0 on the season. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks couldn’t get anything going over the final two quarters and slipped to 1-2.

No. 10 Alabama starts Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner at QB at South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida. The move to replace Jalen Milroe came a week after the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Milroe started the first two games, though he shared playing time with Buchner and Ty Simpson during a Week 1 rout of Middle Tennessee. Buchner started the first two games of 2022 for Notre Dame before a shoulder injury sidelined him the rest of the regular season. He returned to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more to help the Fighting Irish beat South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Hartman throws 3 TD passes as No. 9 Notre Dame preps for showdown with 41-17 win against C Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list and No. 9 Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in the second half for a 41-17 victory. Notre Dame now awaits a top-10 showdown with No. 6 Ohio State next Saturday. Hartman now has 123 career touchdown passes. He passed Aaron Murray of Georgia and Ty Detmer of BYU and is tied with Oklahoma’s Landry Jones at No. 7 all-time. Hartman finished with 330 yards passing. Central Michigan played without quarterback Bert Emanuel, Jr. who was ill and did not make the trip.

Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves practice with groin injury, questionable for Steelers on Monday night

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns top wide receiver Amari Cooper injured his groin late in Saturday’s practice and is questionable for Monday night’s game at Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much information on Cooper, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury during the offseason. Cooper was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. Cooper led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland. He spent four seasons with Dallas and four with the Raiders before coming to the Browns in a trade.

No. 7 Penn State defense gets five takeaways and pulls away from Illinois in 30-13 victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller, Abdul Carter, Daequan Dixon and Johnny Hardy had interceptions and No. 7 Penn State took advantage of five Illinois turnovers to beat the Illini 30-13. The Nittany Lions overcame a sub-par effort by Drew Allar, who completed just 16 of 33 passes for 208 yards, and the offense. The second-year quarterback connected on 78% of his passes in his first two games. Luke Altmyer was intercepted four times before he was benched, and running back Josh McCray lost a fumble for Illinois, which has lost two straight.

Career game for Nabers with 13 catches and 239 yards helps No. 14 LSU rout Mississippi State 41-14

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and No. 14 LSU beat Mississippi State 41-14. The Tigers (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 310-79 in the first half on the way to a 24-7 lead. Will Rogers had his worst game as a starting quarterback at Mississippi State (2-1) as the senior was 11 of 28 for 103 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the fewest completions and yardage Rogers has had as a starter.

