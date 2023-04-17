AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:09 p.m. EDT

AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to 5-year, $255M extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season in which he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason

Anthony Davis scared Los Angeles Lakers fans by grabbing at his right shoulder and saying he couldn’t move his arm. Luckily for the Lakers, Davis worked through a mere stinger in time to return for the start of the third quarter of a big road win over the West’s No. 2 seed. Injuries to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Star Ja Morant and Tyler Herro in the span of a couple of hours knocked them out of their playoff openers. Injuries to some of the league’s top stars has dimmed the start of the NBA’s postseason. Title hopes may fade just as quickly depending on just how badly they’re hurt.

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again. He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters. The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions. Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, finished sixth in the slowest marathon of his career.

Kenya’s Obiri breaks late to win women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Hellen Obiri says the biggest lesson she took from her first major marathon experience in New York last month was to be patient. It paid off in her first Boston Marathon, when the Kenyan broke away in the final 2 miles to win the women’s title, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 38 seconds. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed another seven seconds behind by Israeli Lonah Salpeter. Obiri said she felt a lot more comfortable in her approach after finishing sixth in the New York Marathon last year.

Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division

BOSTON (AP) — Cal Calamia waited extra long to run the Boston Marathon. Being able to enter as a nonbinary athlete made it worth the delay. Calamia had hoped to run in 2020, when the race was canceled because of COVID-19. In 2021, they were sidelined by a soccer injury. Calamia said adding the category made it “already a win.” The 26-year-old San Franciscan advocated for the new division and ran with a transgender flag patch on their singlet. Calamia was second to Kae Ravichandran of Vermont. Twenty-seven runners registered as nonbinary.

NHL Playoffs: Eichel, Hughes among the top players to watch

The NHL playoffs are going on without Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin for the first time since their rookie year in 2006. But that doesn’t mean the chase for the Stanley Cup isn’t packed with star power. Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are trying to go back to back. Connor McDavid is determined to win his first championship with the Edmonton Oilers. And there are a handful of players in the postseason as professionals for the first time. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Vegas’ Jack Eichel are ready to make an impact at the time of the year when hockey matters the most.

Chiefs’ Mahomes: ankle recovering as offseason work begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February. The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, though most of their players will spend the first two weeks of voluntary workouts at home and meeting through Zoom. That includes Mahomes, who has gathered a group of wide receivers, running backs and tight ends at his home in Texas for the second straight year for their own workouts. Mahomes said his ankle is doing well and that he doesn’t expect to have any limitations when training camp rolls around in late July.

Alves tells judge he had consensual sex with alleged victim

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has testified in court and told the judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim. Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian soccer player has denied wrongdoing. Alves had initially said he hadn’t had sex with the woman but eventually changed his version. He said he was trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the sexual encounter at first.

Angels avert 4-game sweep with 5-4 victory over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run, first-inning homer and Los Angeles held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in the annual Patriots’ Day game that had Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s pitching start shortened by a long rain delay. Renfroe drove in four runs, helping the Angels avoid a four-game series sweep. Ohtani gave up a run in two hitless innings, walking the leadoff hitter and throwing two wild pitches before Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring ground out. He’s given up only two runs in 21 innings over four starts this season.

Is NFL draft’s bumper crop of tight ends better than 2017?

This year’s class of tight ends is considered better than the bumper crop in the 2017 NFL draft. Many analysts say this year’s group features more potential stars, whether teams are looking for pass catchers or run blockers. The two tight ends considered a first-round lock are Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid. Others believe Luke Musgrave of Oregon State and Darnell Washington of Georgia could also be selected in the first round. But the group is so deep that as many as 14 or 15 teams are expected to draft a tight end this year.

