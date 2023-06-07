AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:06 p.m. EDT

Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi heads to Miami as latest big name to raise soccer’s profile in US

Lionel Messi is set to become part of the next chapter of men’s soccer in North America. Messi’s announcement that he will join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami is another landmark moment for the league and the sport in the United States. But he’s only the latest big-name international player to bring his talents to the U.S. It started with Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cryuff in the NASL, and since the MLS was launched other stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović have raised the profile of the game in North America.

MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has postponed games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. The New York Yankees’ game against the Chicago White Sox was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, and the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Detroit Tigers was reset for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, originally an off day for both teams.

Rory McIlroy, a strong anti-Saudi voice, now feels like ‘sacrificial lamb’ amid LIV Golf deal

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund makes him feel like a sacrificial lamb. McIlroy has been the strongest anti-Saudi voice during the disruption brought on by LIV Golf. He was among those left in the dark on the agreement that merges the business end of the PGA Tour, European tour and the Public Investment Fund. McIlroy says Saudi Arabia was going to keep spending money in golf. He says the tour is better off having it as a minority investor instead of trying to keep up and going to court over lawsuits.

Hypocrisy isn’t new in sports, it’s just more obvious in PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Major League Baseball was once so concerned about gambling it banned Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays just for working as casino greeters. Now MLB itself and almost all its teams have official casino sponsors. The NCAA railed for decades that paying players would destroy college sports, all while raking in billions off of their unpaid labor. Now schools boast of booster collectives that help recruit top talent to their teams. So when the PGA Tour overcame its indignation and agreed to merge with LIV Golf the flip-flop followed a long-established tradition in sports of flexible attitudes.

Colts keep Rodgers out of practice as NFL investigates gambling allegations

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. sat out of Wednesday’s practice, two days after team officials said they were aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of Indy’s players. Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target. But Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging he made an “error in judgment” just hours after media reports linked him to the investigation. Coach Shane Steichen would not say whether Rodgers would practice until there is a resolution.

Titans bringing in 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins for visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be the first NFL team to bring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a free agent visit. Hopkins turned 31 on Tuesday. He still would have led Tennessee last season with 64 catches for 717 yards despite being limited to only nine games. Both Titans coach Mike Vrabel and his new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly worked in Houston during Hopkins’ tenure with the Texans. Vrabel made clear Wednesday he won’t be trying to recruit Hopkins. Vrabel says he wants people who want to be in Tennessee. The Titans and Hopkins will move onto the next step if the visit goes well.

From swords to fishing lures to “sprinklers,” MLB celebrations have become full-scale productions

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrations have turned into a full-on production for some teams. About half the clubs in MLB are using some kind of prop or ritual to celebrate a big hit or a big play in ways that often go viral. The Pittsburgh Pirates use a sword and a “home run jacket.” The Minnesota Twins act like they’re going fishing. The Baltimore Orioles operate a “human sprinkler.” The players say the celebrations are a way to connect with fans and break up the monotony of a season. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen says players are “showmen” and it’s their job to put on a show when they take the field.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet at the French Open; Ruud and Zverev set up another semifinal

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the French Open semifinals. It is their first head-to-head meeting in more than a year. Alcaraz won their only previous encounter. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who is seeded No. 1 and will be appearing in his second Grand Slam semifinal. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who is seeded No. 3 and entering the 45th major semifinal of his career. He has 22 Grand Slam titles and can break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis by getting past Alcaraz and then winning Sunday’s final. The other men’s semifinal will be Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev.

No longer the ‘sport of kings,’ horse racing is facing challenges in its long evolution

Horse racing has come a long way since it was known as the sport of kings. It no longer captures national attention in the U.S. or worldwide the way it did when horses like Seabiscuit, Man o’ War and Secretariat were racing. Fan interest in the 21st century has waned to the point the sport is at the forefront just a handful of times a year or because of scandals. The sport is arguably is as popular it has ever been with annual revenue of over $400 billion.

