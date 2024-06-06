AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:05 p.m. EDT

Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff at the French Open and will face Jasmine Paolini in the final

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semifinals and will face Jasmine Paolini for the championship. The top-ranked Swiatek stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches with Thursday’s victory as she tries to become the first woman with three consecutive titles in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007. Paolini reached her first Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Swiatek improved to 11-1 against Gauff overall and has defeated her at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament three years in a row. That includes in the 2022 final and last year’s quarterfinals. in Saturday’s title match. Swiatek is 4-0 in major finals so far.

Analysis: This NBA Finals will show if the Celtics are ready for pressure

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said all the right things after the Boston Celtics fell in the NBA Finals two years ago. They said losing that series to the Golden State Warriors was going to be part of their journey. A learning experience. Fuel for the future. They won’t be able to say those things if they don’t win the title this time around. The pressure in the 2022 finals was on Golden State. But now, Boston is the favorite, which means the Celtics will feel a level of pressure that wasn’t on the shoulders of Brown and Tatum two years ago.

Jason Kidd has a chance to join a very small club in these NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jason Kidd won an NBA championship as a Dallas player in 2011. He now has a chance to win one as a Dallas coach, which would put him in a very small club. There are only 14 people in NBA history to win rings as both a player and a head coach. That group: Rick Carlisle, Larry Costello, Billy Cunningham, Tom Heinsohn, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, Buddy Jeannette, K.C. Jones, Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue, Pat Riley, Bill Russell, George Senesky and Bill Sharman.

Lakers conduct a public coaching search, considering Redick and Hurley, in hopes of pleasing LeBron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. Former NBA player J.J. Redick and ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego are also reported candidates. The 17-time NBA champion franchise was knocked out of the first round of the current playoffs, but the Lakers have nicely filled the void of hoops drama during the week before the NBA Finals with steady leaks about the progress of their quest for a coach who can entice LeBron James to finish his career in purple and gold.

Coco Gauff loses an argument with a French Open chair umpire and wants to see replays in tennis

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff thinks it’s about time that tennis moved into the 21st century and relied on video replay technology at all events, the way many other sports do. The 20-year-old American was not thrilled about the chair umpire’s ruling that went against her during a French Open semifinal loss to Iga Swiatek. And Gauff made that quite clear to the official. Early in the second set of Swiatek’s victory, the four-time major champion hit a serve that initially was called out at around the same time as Gauff was swinging to hit a return, which landed out. The call on the serve itself was reversed to “In,” and Tourte awarded the point to Swiatek. Gauff said that was unfair because she thought she was affected by the original “Out” call.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever hope 4-day break can help recharge season after early struggles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark finally got the break she needed this week. After playing 39 college games, enduring training camp and two preseason games followed by a stretch of 11 WNBA games in 20 days, the two-time national player of the year finally had four days off. It’s about time. Clark has spent months doing media rounds, fending off the critics and cheap shots. Some of it is to be expected of a high-profile rookie — in any league. But in this league, where Clark has quickly emerged as the key figure, it’s also has created lots of frustration for the former Iowa star.

Hadwin hoping to turn corner at Memorial as Scheffler and Schauffele start strong again

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Adam Hadwin shot 66 and is leading the Memorial by one shot over Scottie Scheffler. The timing couldn’t be better. The 60-man field in the Olympics will be determined in two weeks after the U.S. Open. Hadwin has dropped from No. 44 in the world to No. 59 since late March. And now he’s in the third spot for Canada. For this year’s major champions Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, it was more of the same. Scheffler was slowed by mud on his golf ball that led to his lone bogey in a round of 67. Schauffele scrambled his way to a bogey-free 68.

Bloomberg joins Lore-Rodriguez group for in-dispute purchase of Timberwolves, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Billionaire media magnate and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to partner with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez on their in-dispute attempt to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not being made public. Bloomberg is currently ranked as the 12th-richest person in the world by Forbes. Lore and Rodriguez agreed in 2021 to buy the Timberwolves for $1.5 billion. Glen Taylor halted the sale in March because he said they missed the deadline for the final payment.

Class-action lawsuit against NFL by ‘Sunday Ticket’ subscribers gets underway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust laws began in federal court Thursday with opening statements. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned. The suit alleges the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at an inflated price and restricted competition. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime member of the league’s broadcast committee, are expected to testify in the case, which could last up to three weeks.

Novak Djokovic says his knee surgery went well and he wants to return to action as soon as possible

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic says surgery on his right knee went well after he was injured during the French Open. He also wrote in a post on social media on Thursday that he hopes to return to competition as soon as possible. Djokovic had an operation in Paris on Wednesday. That was two days after he hurt the knee early in the second set of a five-set victory against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the clay-court major tournament on Tuesday, so he was unable to play in the quarterfinals. Wimbledon begins on July 1.

