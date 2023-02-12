AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:03 p.m. EST

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles wasted little time taking a lead. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an efficient opening drive that traveled 75 yards on 11 plays. DeVonta Smith was Hurts’ favorite target on the drive, catching three passes for 41 yards. The Eagles are the first team to take the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl and drive for a touchdown on offense since Super Bowl 32 when the Green Bay Packers did it against the Denver Broncos 25 years ago. The Chicago Bears also scored on Devin Hester’s kickoff return for a TD in Super Bowl 41.

New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.

Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

PHOENIX (AP) — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar. More than 6,000 media members from 24 countries were accredited to provide coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and related events onsite in Arizona, per the NFL. Officials estimated 100,000 visitors were passing through the area surrounding the downtown convention center where the NFL set up its Super Bowl Experience, an interactive theme park. The media center was buzzing with a record 128 outlets filling radio row, which now includes podcasts and television networks.

AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates

PHOENIX (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s decision says Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed. Steichen would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philly’s offensive coordinator before being hired as Indy’s head coach in 2018.

Pelicans’ Williamson has setback with hamstring injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says All-Star forward Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring. Griffin says the setback extends the timeline for Williamson’s return to action to “multiple weeks past All-Star break.” Williamson has been averaging 26 points per game this season but has missed the Pelicans past 20 games. Griffins says Williamson had progressed to the point where he was able to participate in 3-on-3 drills in practice and was on the court when he had his setback. The Pelicans have a 29-28 record and entered Sunday in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

PHOENIX (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours Sunday to twin girls back home in Chicago, making it a memorable Super Bowl for him long before kickoff. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game. And Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, has her obstetricians on hand at State Farm Stadium should she go into labor.

Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another step in Hamlin’s remarkable recovery. It’s been a little more than a month after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He also appeared on stage at the “NFL Honors” on Thursday night.

Buie, Audige help Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points, Chase Audige had 15 and Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58. Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Zach Edey had 24 points and eight rebounds for Purdue, which had won 11 in a row against Northwestern. Braden Smith finished with 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Wu Yibing tops Isner, is 1st from China with ATP Tour title

DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing is the the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title after rallying in a three-set, all-tiebreaker thriller to beat John Isner in the Dallas Open. Wu overcame 44 aces from the big-serving Isner. That total is one shy of a three-set record. The 23-year-old Wu was the first Chinese player in an ATP final. Wu also came back from a set down to beat top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. Isner was trying to win his hometown event in its second year.

No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams. Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game. The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

