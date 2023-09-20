AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:02 p.m. EDT

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns, says he has to take care of his health and family

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned, saying he needs to tend to his health and his family. Williams’ resignation comes just two games into his second season. He missed last week’s loss at Tampa Bay for what the team said were personal reasons after working the opener against Green Bay. Coach Matt Eberflus called the defense in Williams’ absence and figures to do so again when the Bears visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

$100M men Kane and Bellingham give good value to Bayern and Madrid in Champions League debut wins

GENEVA (AP) — Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham made $100 million moves in the offseason and the England stars proved their worth on Champions League debuts for their new clubs. Kane’s precisely taken penalty quickly restored Bayern Munich’s two-goal lead against Manchester United early in the second half of a 4-3 win. Bellingham’s 94th-minute goal in a 1-0 win over newcomer Union Berlin made it six for him in six straight wins for Madrid this season. Back home in England Arsenal thrashed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in its first Champions League appearance after a six-year absence.

Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago are checking on the authenticity of Instagram videos that appear to show missing former NFL player Sergio Brown discussing the recent death of his mother. Maywood police said Tuesday they are investigating and did not provide an update Wednesday. Brown is still considered a missing person. Authorities began searching for Brown after 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s body was found Saturday behind her home in Maywood. A medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide and says she was injured during an assault. Police have asked anyone with information about Sergio Brown’s whereabouts to contact them.

Body camera footage shows Cavs exec Altman being told he nearly caused accident before OVI arrest

CLEVELAND (AP) — Body camera footage of Cavaliers executive Koby Altman undergoing field sobriety tests shows him being told he nearly caused an accident before being arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Altman was arrested Friday near downtown Cleveland. He was first stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers for a traffic violation before refusing a breath test and being taken into custody. The Cavaliers released an brief initial statement a day after Altman’s arrest. They followed up with more comment Wednesday, a day after the bodycam video emerged and Altman pleaded not guilty through his attorney in court. The 41-year-old Altman has been with the team since 2012.

The Rays are finalizing plans for a new stadium, which means MLB expansion could be on deck

The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing plans for a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, which is a positive development for baseball fans in Florida. Indirectly, it could also mean great things for baseball fans in a couple of other cities. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear several times over the past few years that he’s interested in expanding to 32 teams. But he’s said that wouldn’t happen until all current 30 big league teams had stable stadium situations. Now that the Rays are settled, expansion could be on the horizon for the first time since 1998.

Pro Picks: Big week ahead for 49ers, other favorites

Fourteen NFL teams are 1-1 and Pro Picks also has an even record through two weeks. It takes a couple of games for most teams to find their way and to figure it out. The San Francisco 49ers didn’t need much time picking up where they left off. The Niners opened with a pair of road wins and now have won 12 straight regular-season games. Their only loss in the past 15 games was in the NFC championship when they lost both quarterbacks to injuries. Brock Purdy has looked sharp in his return from elbow surgery, Christian McCaffrey has been dynamic and San Francisco is clicking heading into Thursday night’s home opener against the New York Giants.

College Football Picks: 6 games matching ranked teams in rare Statement Saturday in September

Week 4 of the college football season will be the most consequential yet. Six games matching team ranked in the AP Top 25 will be played Saturday. That’s one short of a record for one weekend and an opportunity to identify serious playoff contenders, maybe expose pretenders, and set the tone for conference races. The headliners include: No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 19 Colorado and Deion Sanders visiting No. 10 Oregon and No. 13 Alabama looking to right itself against No. 15 Mississippi.

LSU safety Brooks recovering from emergency surgery to have brain tumor removed, family says

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The family of LSU safety Greg Brooks says the Tigers defensive back has undergone surgery to remove “a large brain tumor.” The family says in a social media post that “doctors successfully performed the procedure” and that biopsy results are pending. Brooks left the team last week just days before the 12th-ranked Tigers’ 41-14 victory at Mississippi State. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday that he could not estimate when Brooks might return to football. Kelly declined to go into specifics about his condition earlier this week because the family was not yet ready to have that information made public. Brooks transferred to LSU from Arkansas before last season. LSU hosts the Razorbacks this Saturday.

Training camps open around the NHL with big questions to answer from Anaheim to Columbus

Training camps open around the NHL 100 days since the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup for the first time by defeating the Florida Panthers in the final. The Golden Knights bring back nearly the same roster in their attempt to repeat. The Panthers are still licking their wounds after injuries piled up during their playoff run. Among the big camp questions are how the Columbus Blue Jackets will handle their last-minute coaching change following Mike Babcock’s resignation, what’s happening with unsigned Anaheim star Trevor Zegras and what trades could still materialize before the season opens.

The NFC is off to a record-setting start to the NFL season with seven teams at 2-0

The AFC came into the season with the lion’s share of the top quarterbacks and Super Bowl contenders led by passers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, it’s the NFC that’s off to a record-setting start to the season. Led by the three undefeated teams in both the NFC East and NFC South, the NFC has seven teams off to a 2-0 start in the first time that has ever happened in a single conference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.