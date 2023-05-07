AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:01 p.m. EDT

Harden makes winning 3 in OT, 76ers tie series with Celtics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2. Marcus Smart’s potential winner was a tick too late and the Celtics now head home for Tuesday’s Game 5. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds. Harden added nine assists and eight rebounds. Jayson Tatum struggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Five sustained catastrophic leg injuries, while two succumbed from causes yet to be determined. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil’s finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull has won all five races so far this season, and teammate Sergio Perez’s second-place finish in Miami was the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull this year. Verstappen has three wins this season, while Perez, the pole sitter in Miami, has two victories. The win was the 38th of his career for Verstappen, who tied Sebastian Vettel for most victories for Red Bull. At this pace, he’ll smash Vettel’s record by the end of what many critics are already complaining is a boring Red Bull-dominated season.

76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden met with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao before a playoff game. Then he signed his sneakers and gave them to Hao after scoring 42 points and making the winning shot in overtime. The 20-year-old Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others. Harden learned Hao was a fan of his and the two struck up a friendship over FaceTime. Harden also donated sneakers and money toward Hao’s recovery. Hao recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility and said he may move with his family back to China.

Analysis: Wemby’s farewell tour will be a French celebration

Victor Wembanyama’s first basket on Sunday night looked so easy. He deflected a pass, ran it down, dribbled twice and dunked the ball with his left hand. And 15,000 people roared. He’s called a generational talent, though really, there’s never been one in France quite like Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3, 19-year-old, soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is on his farewell tour of his homeland, playing his final pro games there before he comes to North America and accepts the challenge of trying to truly become the game’s next superstar.

Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday but didn’t give a cause of death. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA ad 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 at the time he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.

Lakers, Heat surging in series through defensive superiority

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The NBA just completed its highest-scoring regular season in 53 years, with its teams scoring a record 282,127 points while a record 20 players made at least 200 3-pointers. And now two low-seeded playoff teams are surging toward the conference finals with dominant defense. The Lakers and the Heat are two of the best defensive teams in a league that has rarely been more offense-oriented, and both veteran-led groups turned in sterling defensive performances to claim 2-1 series leads. Miami hosts the Knicks and Los Angeles hosts the Warriors on Monday night with a chance to seize control.

Clark holds off Schauffele for first PGA win at Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour. Clark finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72. Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win. Schauffele has accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot 70, finishing at 15 under. Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and finished tied for ninth at 9-under 275.

Arsenal wins, Man U loses to leave plenty to play for in EPL

A display of character and resilience from Arsenal has ensured there’s plenty of life left in the Premier League title race. The fight to finish in the Champions League qualification positions is also far from over after David De Gea’s latest mistake in another away loss for Manchester United. Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 away to trim the gap to league leader Manchester City to one point. City has four games left compared to Arsenal’s three. United lost 1-0 at West Ham to stay in fourth place behind Newcastle and one point above fifth-place Liverpool.

