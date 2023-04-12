AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:59 p.m. EDT

Vinícius, Benzema lead Real Madrid past Chelsea 2-0 in CL

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored again against Chelsea to lead Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Substitute Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid after Benzema had netted his sixth goal in five matches against the English club in the latest meeting between the last two European champions. Chelsea played the final half-hour with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off for stopping a Madrid breakaway. It was a second consecutive defeat for new Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard after he replaced Graham Potter amid the team’s disappointing results.

AP mock NFL draft: CJ Stroud goes to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. There’s still no general consensus on which QB will go first. Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? The Panthers themselves are still trying to decide and they’re doing their due diligence on Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in the process. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around. The first edition of the AP’s 2023 mock draft says it’ll be Stroud.

Umpire hospitalized after being hit in head by relay throw

CLEVELAND (AP) — Umpire Larry Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and other injuries at a hospital after being struck in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The 67-year-old Vanover was knocked down by the throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez. Vanover was positioned on the infield grass between second and the mound. MaJor League Baseball said Vanover said is being checked for a head injury “and other potential medical issues. The timeline on his return is to be determined.”Plate umpire Chris Cuccione told a pool reporter Vanover had a large knot on his head and that he didn’t realize he had been hit.

MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games

PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh. MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes. Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Dad says university failed to treat NFL veteran who shot 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The father of a former NFL player who fatally shot six people before killing himself two years ago is suing the alma mater where his son played football. An autopsy eventually diagnosed Phillip Adams with a severe form of the degenerative brain disease commonly known as CTE that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and memory loss. Now, Alonzo E. Adams says South Carolina State University did not properly train employees to treat the sustained head trauma that his son suffered during a college career that lasted from 2006 to 2009. That alleged negligence contributed to Adams’ death following the April 8, 2021, mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to a March 31 complaint.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul will take on UFC veteran Nick Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas. Paul tweeted that day will a “funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to” UFC President Dana White. That Twitter post was the latest in a back-and-forth exchange that led up to the announcement. Their team members also got into an altercation during an October event promoting Paul’s fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. After Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision, he said he wanted to fight Diaz.

Too perfect? Scores of 10 are everywhere in NCAA gymnastics

Perfection is growing in NCAA gymnastics. There have been 79 perfect 10s awarded during the 2023 season heading into the national championships this weekend. That’s more than triple the average of 10s that were awarded annually during the 2010s. An influx of talent has helped lead to the spike, though some within the sport are fearful the 10 could lose some of its luster if awarded too frequently. Defending NCAA champion Trinity Thomas of Florida has 27 perfect 10s in her career, one short of the record.

Japan park where Babe Ruth played subject of climate battle

TOKYO (AP) — A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished. It’s part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists. Ruth played in 1934 at the Meiji Jingu stadium on a barnstorming tour with other American stars that included Lou Gehrig, Lefty Gomez, and Jimmie Foxx. Ruth homered several times before 60,000 fans in games at the stadium. Only three other major ballparks remain where Ruth played: Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Koshien Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Wrigley and Fenway have been renovated, but plans to save Meiji Jingu have been dismissed by developers and politicians.

Masters champ Rahm ready to keep going at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Masters champion Jon Rahm decided to keep playing at the RBC Heritage despite how tired he was after his four-stroke victory at Augusta National last week. Rahm acknowledged his fatigue, but is confident his outlook and stamina will improve as the week goes on. Rahm headlines a stellar field at Harbour Town Golf Links. The event is among the events the PGA Tour has designated for a higher purse. This year’s RBC Heritage will give out $3.6 million to its champion, more than double what winner Jordan Spieth received a year ago.

Coco Gauff home for US vs. Austria in Billie Jean King Cup

Coco Gauff has been staying at home with Mom and Dad and her brothers while getting ready for the U.S. team’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Austria that begins Friday in Delray Beach, Florida. The 2022 French Open runner-up says it feels like there is an element of home-court advantage. The American team includes players Jessica Pegula, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins and Caty McNally, along with captain Kathy Rinaldi — who was born about an hour’s drive north from the outdoor hard courts of the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Pegula, like the 19-year-old Gauff, has been at her Florida house this week, when rain limited practice time. Winners of this week’s matches will advance to the Cup finals in November.

