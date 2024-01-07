AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:57 p.m. EST

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh

HOUSTON (AP) — No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington playing for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night is just about the perfect way to close the 2023 season. The matchup of unbeatens hits all the major themes of the past five months from conference realignment to the transfer portal — with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as the main character. Michael Penix Jr., the sixth-year quarterback who revived his career by transferring to Washington, and the Huskies will try to deliver the Pac-12 its first championship since 2004 in their last football game before joining Michigan in the Big Ten.

Lawrence stopped short of goal line as Jags eliminated from playoff race in 28-20 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence had every chance to play the Jacksonville Jaguars into the playoffs for a second straight year as the AFC South champs. He wound up stopped short of the goal line with 7:13 left. He also threw incomplete as the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs with 1:47 left as the Tennessee Titans eliminated the Jaguars 28-20 Sunday in their regular-season finale. The Jaguars came in needing a win to clinch a second straight AFC South title for the first back-to-back crowns since 1998 and 1999. Their loss makes Houston the division champs and cost the Jaguars their only way into the postseason after Pittsburgh also won Saturday. Lawrence threw for two touchdowns but also had two interceptions.

Jets snap 15-game skid vs Patriots with 17-3 win in Belichick’s possible finale as New England coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for 174 yards and a late touchdown and the New York Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 win in what could have been Bill Belichick’s final game as New England’s coach. Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals to help the Jets earn their first victory over the Patriots since an overtime win on Dec. 27, 2015. The Patriots’ 4-13 record is the worst finish in Belichick’s 29-year NFL coaching career. Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet Monday to discuss the coach’s future with the franchise after 24 seasons.

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title with 9-0 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals, the Tampa Bay defense pitched a shutout and the Buccaneers won their third straight NFC South title with a 9-0 victory on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay (9-8) was facing an all-or-nothing scenario entering Sunday’s game with a win clinching a playoff spot and a loss resulting in elimination. The Buccaneers weren’t exactly impressive on offense with Baker Mayfield held to 137 yards in his return to Carolina, but the defense — aided by some self-inflected wounds by Carolina — did just enough to keep the Panthers off the board.

Saints players defy their own coaches and score from kneel-down formation, angering the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans’ offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation” — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Dennis Allen apologized on the field to Falcons coach Arthur Smith — who did not appear to accept that apology initially.

The Steelers are heading back to the playoffs after Titans hand Jaguars crushing loss

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left for dead in mid-December, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading back to the playoffs anyway. Pittsburgh clinched a wild-card spot when Tennessee upset Jacksonville, giving the Steelers a playoff berth that seemed unlikely following a three-game skid that included losses to lowly Arizona and New England. Pittsburgh bounced back to finish the season with a three-game winning streak, culminating in a victory over rival Baltimore in Week 18. The Steelers will play either Buffalo, Kansas City or Miami on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a postseason game since beating Kansas City in the divisional round in 2016.

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta’s knee injury is ‘not good news,’ coach Dan Campbell says

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta limped off the field after appearing to hurt his left knee against Minnesota and was later taken toward the locker room on a cart. The injury is potentially a big blow for the Lions in the playoffs. Coach Dan Campbell said after the game the injury wasn’t “as bad as it looked.” But he added, “it’s not good news.” LaPorta’s left leg was bent awkwardly after he caught a pass and was tackled by Vikings safety Josh Metellus late in the first half.

A.J. Brown hurts knee, Jalen Hurts has finger issue as Eagles’ injury woes grow

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia start wide receiver A.J. Brown was knocked out Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, joining a growing list of injury concerns that also includes quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown was hurt in the first quarter after catching a 9-yard pass from Hurts. Cornerback Nick McCloud punched the ball out of Brown’s hands for a fumble, and the two went to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Micah McFadden recovered the ball for New York. Brown lay on the field for a couple of minutes, walked gingerly to the the medical tent favoring his right left and then went to the Eagles locker room.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open with a hip muscle injury. His comeback is on hold

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a hip injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines. Nadal said Sunday on social media that the problem is not the same as the hip issue that required surgery last year. He needed a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday. Nadal said that medical tests in Melbourne revealed a small tear in a muscle and he would fly home to Spain for treatment. The owner of 22 Grand Slam titles — including two at the Australian Open — said he is “not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

South Dakota State repeats as FCS champs with 29th consecutive win, 23-3 over Montana

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mark Gronowski ran for a touchdown and threw for another after halftime as South Dakota State won its second Football Championship Subdivision title in a row, beating Montana 23-3. The 15-0 Jackrabbits extended their overall winning streak to 29 games in a row, including their win over North Dakota State in last year’s FCS game for their first national title. The 13-2 Grizzlies are runner-ups for the sixth time in the second-tier of Division I football. They were national champions in 1995 and 2001. Gronowski finished 13-of-21 passing for 175 yards and ran eight times for 53 yards in his third FCS title game start.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.