AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:56 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was announced after days of speculation over where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani’s total was 64% higher than baseball’s previous record, a $426.5 million, 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout that began in 2019. Ahead of his 30th birthday on July 5, Ohtani has a .274 average with 171 homers, 437 RBIs and 86 steals along with a 39-19 record, 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings.

Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week’s game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. The team announced Saturday that Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia visits Dallas. But he is not allowed on the sideline. Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and he holds no ill will.

Army holds on with goal-line stand in final seconds, beats Navy 17-11

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Army opened a 17-3 lead and held on with a goal-line stand in the final seconds to beat Navy 17-11 in the 124th matchup of the nation’s oldest service academies. Army linebacker Kalib Fortner scored on a fourth-quarter strip sack and then stuffed quarterback Tai Lavatai six inches from the goal line with 3 seconds left to seal the win. Bryson Daily ran for 84 yards and threw Army’s first touchdown pass against Navy since 2015 to help the Black Knights claim bragging rights for the second straight year and the sixth time in eight tries.

This year’s Heisman finalists are an ode to college football’s portal/NIL era with 3 transfer QBs

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony is an ode to the new era of college sports, transformed by the transfer portal and NIL. Three of the four finalists are transfer quarterbacks who blossomed into stars at their second schools and were having so much fun in college that they decided to stick around an extra year. Whether it is Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the likely Heisman Trophy winner will be a quarterback who has transferred for the fifth time in the last seven years. The 89th Heisman will be handed out Saturday night in midtown Manhattan. Those three quarterbacks and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists.

Haliburton and Pacers to meet James and the Lakers for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton can change his own narrative on Saturday night. And LeBron James gets a chance to add yet another prize to his legacy. It’s a game that doesn’t count in the standings but still has a ton of money, a trophy, medals and bragging rights on the line. Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will take on James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in the championship game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Both teams are 6-0 in the event.

Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season

Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football. Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media “Marcus Approved” in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii. Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota. He lines up as Oregon’s replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

Steelers star LB T.J. Watt placed in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Friday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt in concussion protocol. The perennial All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate reported concussion-like symptoms to team doctors the day after a 21-18 loss to New England. Watt briefly exited the game in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent knee to the facemask from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott. Watt spent a brief period on the sideline before returning, recording five tackles while playing 51 of Pittsburgh’s 57 defensive snaps. He was held without a sack for the third time in 13 games.

Edey matches season high with 35 points in hometown, No. 4 Purdue beats Alabama 92-86 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Edey matched his season high with 35 points in his hometown, Braden Smith had a season-high 27 points and No. 4 Purdue rallied to beat Alabama 92-86 on Saturday. In front of a pro-Purdue crowd in Canada that included several of his friends and family, Edey played in his home city for the first time since 2016-17, when he was a sophomore in high school. The senior center made 11 free throws without a miss and was 12 for 20 from the field. He also had seven rebounds. Edey passed Robbie Hummel to move into the top 10 on Purdue’s career scoring list. Purdue (9-1) has won 32 straight nonconference regular-season games. Mark Sears scored a season-high 35 points for Alabama (6-3),

Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 for 3rd MLS Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew held on to beat LAFC 2-1 on Saturday to win their third MLS Cup. The Crew added the title to their championships in 2008, when they beat the New York Red Bulls, and 2020, when they defeated the Seattle Sounders. Columbus lost to the Portland Timbers in the 2015 title game. Only the LA Galaxy (five) and D.C. United (four) have won more titles. Los Angeles was looking to become the fourth MLS team to win consecutive titles. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 74th.

Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on a Minneapolis interstate highway. Phillips is 44. He was driving a Tesla when he was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says he showed “signs of impairment,” and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%. Phillips was booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted $300 bond. A court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21. The team says Phillips was allowed to travel with the team to Las Vegas after consultation with the NFL. The Raiders host the Vikings Sunday.

