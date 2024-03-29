AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:51 p.m. EDT

Braves manager Snitker leaves family home on opening day because of ‘hostile crowd’ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. Snitker said during spring training Philly had “by far the most hostile crowd” and his wife would refuse to return to Citizens Bank Park. Asked what made his family feel unsafe at the ballpark, Snitker said Friday, “I’m not going to get into all that. Let’s talk about today.”

BOSTON (AP) — Illinois’ season could have ended up a lot different. The Illini opened the season thriving behind Terrence Shannon Jr., who established himself as one of the premier scorers in the nation. And then they were thrust into uncertainty in December when Shannon was charged with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery from an incident that occurred in Kansas in September. Shannon was suspended by the university for six games before a federal judge reinstated him. His attorneys have said he’s innocent of the charges. And beyond that, Shannon hasn’t said a word, refusing all interviews while leading the Illini within a victory of the Final Four.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 21, Raegan Beers added 18 points and Oregon State stymied Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo to beat the Irish 70-65 and advance to their first regional final in six years. Donovyn Hunter added 11 points for the Beavers, who will face either overall top-seed South Carolina or Indiana on Sunday. Sonia Citron scored 22 points and Maddy Westbeld added 19 points for second-seeded Notre Dame, which finished the season at 28-7. Hidalgo, who was averaging 22.9 points, was held to just 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting, matching a season low in scoring. She also missed about four minutes at the start of the second quarter after officials ordered her to remove a stud from her nose.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she found out about the Big3’s offer to play for the 3-on-3 men’s basketball league over social media. Ice Cube, who founded the league of former NBA players, confirmed on social media that the organization had made an offer to the NCAA’s Division I all-time leading scorer that was reportedly for $5 million. Clark has Iowa back in the Sweet 16 where the team faces Colorado on Saturday. If the Hawkeyes win they’d face either LSU or UCLA for a trip back to the Final Four. Iowa lost in the national championship game to the Tigers last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tempers flared during the season opener at Citi Field when Milwaukee Brewers newcomer Rhys Hoskins slid hard into New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on a potential double-play ball. McNeil was visibly angry after the play, gesturing and yelling down at Hoskins as the Milwaukee first baseman was on the ground. Hoskins got up and headed for the Brewers’ dugout, but both benches and bullpens spilled onto the field. Hoskins thought McNeil overreacted. The teams stayed separated and there was no pushing and shoving, though Hoskins rubbed his eyes as if to call McNeil a crybaby, and McNeil cursed at Hoskins from across the diamond. McNeil and the Mets have been irritated at Hoskins before, during his days with the NL East rival Phillies.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Notre Dame star freshman Hannah Hidalgo was forced to remove her nose piercing and miss time in her team’s 70-65 loss to Oregon State in the Sweet 16. It was that kind of day for Hidalgo, who scored just 10 points despite averaging 22.9 per game. Her performance Friday matched a season low in scoring. The first-team All-American missed about four minutes at the start of the second quarter. NCAA women’s basketball Rule 1-25.7 says no jewelry is permitted to be worn during games. Hidalgo sat at the end of the bench as the training staff feverishly tried to remove the ring using tools.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell is back and not a moment too soon for the Cavaliers. Cleveland’s All-Star guard will play against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing 15 of 20 games since the break with injuries. It will be the first game action since Feb. 28 for Mitchell, who leads the team in scoring at 27.4 points per game. Mitchell was slowed by a bone bruise in his left knee before his nose was broken after being accidentally elbowed by teammate Tristan Thompson. The Cavs have battled injuries all season. They’re just 3-7 in their past 10 games and have dropped to fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings.

A person with knowledge of the trade says the New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced, said the pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks in 2024. A first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Reddick has recorded double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 over the past two years with the Eagles.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jannik Sinner is starting to dominate. Sinner overwhelmed third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the semifinals of the Miami Open. The second-seeded Sinner, rock-solid with his firecracker forehand, became the first man to reach back-to-back Miami Open finals since John Isner in 2018 and 2019. Medvedev prevailed over Sinner in the final last year. Sinner will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev and 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. The women’s final is set for Saturday when American Danielle Collins faces No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina.

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau got in some late work with his putting after his mediocre start in the Houston Open. It seems to have helped. Finau matched his career low on the PGA Tour with a 62. That gives him the early lead and sets a daunting target for Scottie Scheffler and everyone else playing in the afternoon. Finau holed four putts from the 25-foot range or longer. If that wasn’t enough, he chipped in from 40 feet for eagle on his 17th hole. He was at 9-under 131. Chad Ramey is the only one within four shots of the early finishers.

