AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:50 p.m. EST

Yankees agree to acquire Cody Bellinger from Cubs for pitcher Cody Poteet, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees have agreed to acquire outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Cody Poteet. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Chicago will send the Yankees $5 million as part of the trade, the person said. The 29-year-old Bellinger, whose father Clay helped the Yankees win World Series titles in 1999 and 2000, is owed $27.5 million in 2025 under the first of two player options as part of an $80 million, three-year contract. The two-time All-Star also has a $25 million player option for 2026 with a $5 million buyout that would be payable in equal installments on Jan. 15, 2026, and Jan. 15, 2027.

NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 teams, 3 games, 1 night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA’s All-Star Game is going to be an All-Star tournament this season, with the league announcing that it has finalized plans to use a different format for the upcoming midseason showcase in San Francisco. And scoring is sure to be down — way, way, way down. This season’s format announced Tuesday is a four-team, three-game, one-night tournament, three teams of eight All-Stars apiece and the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars challenge for first- and second-year players. The winning team in all games will be the first to score 40 points.

From Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to a new hockey league, women’s sports had a pivotal year

Record numbers of basketball fans filled arenas to watch the rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese unfold. Simone Biles captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coco Gauff made women’s tennis history. It was all part of a pivotal year for women in sports, both financially and culturally, and after a steady rise in popularity and reach over the past few years, the women’s game is more valuable than ever. The WNBA had one of its most successful seasons ever, and new leagues and athletes in other sports have been able to capitalize on that momentum.

MLB study: Velocity, max efforts likely causing pitching injuries; rule changes should be considered

NEW YORK (AP) — A yearlong study by Major League Baseball has concluded rising velocities, pitch shaping and emphasis on maximum effort are the likely causes of the vast increase in pitcher injuries and recommended exploring rules changes to address the problem. The 62-page report says the trends extend to high school and youth baseball because of the incentive to get noticed by professional scouts. The study says there is no evidence linking the pitch clock to injuries. Illustrated with 26 tables of data, the report was based on interviews with more than 200 people that included players, front office executives and orthopedic surgeons.

Lions have been hit hardest by rash of injuries, though NFL says overall amount has decreased

Patrick Mahomes is battling another ankle injury. Josh Allen has a banged-up shoulder. Geno Smith is dealing with a knee issue. Those are just the quarterbacks who got injured in Week 15. The Detroit Lions keep losing players at an alarming rate. Other teams are dealing with injuries to key players. It’s often not the best team that’s standing at the end, but the one that was healthiest going into the playoffs.

Vinícius Júnior and Aitana Bonmati win FIFA best player of the year awards

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has finally got his hands on a big global player award. Vinícius was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards. Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continues to dominate the awards for women’s soccer. Vinícius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest. The Brazil forward was at the FIFA ceremony to collect his award. Bonmati won the award for best women’s player of the year making it back to back prizes at FIFA’s version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plans to play against Texans on Saturday despite his high-ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to play against Houston on Saturday. The two-time MVP sustained a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over Cleveland. Carson Wentz would start in Mahomes’ place if he’s unable to go. Mahomes has plenty of experience with ankle injuries to draw from. He sustained a similar one against Jacksonville in Week 1 of the 2019 season, then a more serious one against the Jaguars in the 2022 playoffs. In that case, he was unable to end the game but got enough treatment to play against Cincinnati for the AFC title and Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

NFL suspends Raiders DE Janarius Robinson 3 games for violating substance-abuse policy

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The NFL suspended Las Vegas Raiders reserve defensive end Janarius Robinson on Tuesday for three games without pay for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension takes Robinson out for the rest of the season. Robinson has played in 10 games and started one this season. He has five tackles and half a sack. This is his second season in Las Vegas. Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by Minnesota. He never played for the Vikings.

USC’s Zachariah Branch and Zion Branch enter the transfer portal

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch and his older brother, Trojans safety Zion Branch, have announced they are entering the transfer portal. Zion Branch struggled with injuries during his tenure with the Trojans, recording 41 tackles over two seasons after missing the entire 2022 campaign with a lower-body injury. Zachariah Branch arrived at USC one year later than his brother as a five-star recruit out of Las Vegas. Elsewhere, Auburn signed former USC right tackle Mason Murphy and ex-Virginia Tech lineman Xavier Chaplin.

Coaches question timing of transfer portal window as they prepare for College Football Playoff

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee took a moment while preparing his team for the College Football Playoff to address the ever-growing concern over the open transfer portal window. The problem isn’t players wanting to transfer. It’s the timing for those whose teams are still playing, like the Mustangs in the 12-team playoff or teams in one of the many bowls into early January. SMU is playing a first-round playoff game at Penn State. Both backup quarterbacks are in the transfer portal. SMU’s is staying for the playoffs, but Penn State’s won’t be with his team. Lashlee says he hats the decisions that players are being forced to make.

