AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:49 p.m. EST

Liverpool shines in Champions League, dumping Real Madrid down the table. Dortmund rises to 4th

Liverpool stayed perfect in the Champions League. A 2-0 win at Anfield dumped title holder Real Madrid into an almost unbelievable 24th place in the 36-team standings. Liverpool’s second half ghoals came from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, either side of Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé having a penalty saved. Borussia Dortmund, is up to fourth place after beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-0. Monaco missed a chance to go second losing 3-2 at home to Benfica. The best comeback was at PSV Eindhoven. Te home team trailed Shakhtar Donetsk by two goals in the 87th minute of a 3-2 win.

Daniel Jones is signing with the Vikings after his release from the Giants, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been finalized. Jones will join Minnesota’s practice squad less than a week after the Giants released the former No. 6 overall draft pick. Sam Darnold has helped the Vikings start 9-2. Jones joins Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien in Minnesota’s quarterback room. Rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had season-ending knee surgery in August and a second procedure on his knee earlier this month.

LIV Golf will hire sports and entertainment leader Scott O’Neil to replace Greg Norman, report says

Scott O’Neil is set to become the next CEO of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Athletic is reporting the move for the former head of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. O’Neil recently was CEO of Merlin Entertainments. The company that owns resorts like Legoland announced O’Neil was leaving for a new opportunity. O’Neil would replace Greg Norman at LIV Golf. Sports Business Journal reported last month that Norman would move to a different role that has not been announced. Norman has been CEO of the rival golf league since it launched in 2022. The PGA Tour and Saudi backers are still negotiating an investment deal.

West Virginia knocks off No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78 in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Javon Small scored five of his 31 points in overtime and Tucker DeVries added key free throws late in regulation and finished with 16 points as West Virginia beat No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Small’s layup with under 2 minutes left in OT gave West Virginia a 79-75 lead. After a Gonzaga miss, Sencire Harris hit two free throws to make it a six-point lead. With 27.1 seconds left, Harris made a steal and scored on a dunk for an eight-point lead, putting the game out of reach. Braden Huff scored 19 points and Khalif Battle 16 for Gonzaga (5-1).

Two companies drop McGregor after civil jury ruled he must pay $250K to woman who says he raped her

LONDON (AP) — Two companies have cut ties with Conor McGregor after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled last week that he must pay nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) to a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of raping her. Proximo Spirits, the owner of Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12, will no longer feature McGregor’s name or image. Video game developer IO Interactive ended its collaboration with McGregor, who had played a character in a game. Nikita Hand said the Dec. 9, 2018, assault after a night of partying left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex.

Staley counsels some South Carolina fans to keep calm after No. 4 Gamecocks 1st loss in two seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is not in panic mode, even if some of famous “Fams” are following her team’s first loss in two seasons. The Gamecocks had won 85 of their previous 86 games, including a program record 43 in a row before falling to UCLA 77-62 this past Sunday. South Carolina slipped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the rankings while the Bruins took over the top spot. Still, it caught Staley by surprise that some supporters were worried about the November loss. Staley said the defending national champions are still finding their way.

Thanksgiving Weekend Sports Guide: Your roadmap to NFL matchups, with other games, times and odds

The long sports-filled Thanksgiving weekend is a time when many Americans enjoy gathering with friends and family for good food, good company and hopefully not too much political conversation. Also on the menu — all the NFL and college sports you can handle. Here is a roadmap to one of the biggest sports weekends of the year, with a look at marquee games over the holiday and how to watch.

Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley prepare for earliest matchup ever between 1,300-yard running backs

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry combined for 395 yards rushing on back-to-back nights at SoFi Stadium as the dynamic playmakers keep proving that investing in running backs can pay off in the right situation. Next, they will play on the same field at the same time when Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Henry and the Baltimore Ravens in the first matchup ever between two 1,300-yard runners in Week 13 or earlier. Before this year, no player had rushed for at least 1,300 yards and 10 TDs in the first 12 weeks of the season since Shaun Alexander in 2005 as teams moved away from bell-cow backs and diminished the importance of the position.

Raiders will start O’Connell at quarterback when they visit the Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders visit their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says O’Connell had progressed well after breaking his right thumb on Oct. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Gardner Minshew broke his left collarbone on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season. The Raiders could have gone with Desmond Ridder to replace Minshew.

Luis Suarez signs to stay with Messi and Inter Miami for 2025 season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Luis Suarez is going to play alongside Lionel Messi for at least one more year. Suarez and Inter Miami have agreed on a one-year contract extension for the coming season, the team announced Wednesday. The financial terms weren’t disclosed. Suarez made $1.5 million this year in his first Inter Miami season, one in which the Uruguayan striker scored 20 goals — tied with Messi for the team lead — in Major League Soccer regular season play and a team-best 25 goals across all competitions.

