AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:49 p.m. EDT

John Isner’s US Open and tennis career end in a 5th-set tiebreak loss

NEW YORK (AP) — John Isner’s career fittingly ended with a final-set tiebreaker. Isner put a volley into the net to end the match and what he had announced would be his final singles tournament, falling in the U.S. Open second round to fellow American Michael Mmoh 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7). After the match, Isner wept into a towel before telling the Grandstand crowd: “It’s tough. I like to think I work as hard as I can.” The 38-year-old Isner, who needed a wild card to get into the main draw at Flushing Meadows, blasted 48 aces and won 86% of his first-serve points in a match that also included 63 unforced errors.

Aaron Rodgers’ quest to turn Jets into contenders is NFL’s top storyline entering the season

The biggest storyline in the first NFL season this century without Tom Brady centers on Aaron Rodgers’ quest to turn the New York Jets into a championship contender. The 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP left Green Bay for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season and hasn’t won a Super Bowl since Broadway Joe Namath guaranteed one more than 50 years ago. Rodgers has plenty of talent surrounding him but the Jets play in one of the toughest divisions in the league and a conference loaded with contenders, including the defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back rings in 2003-04.

Cleveland claims former LA pitchers Giolito, López and Moore for late playoff push

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are hoping some Los Angeles Angels throwaways can help their playoff push. Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday. The acquisitions didn’t cost the Guardians any prospects. After going 4-2 on a recent road trip, the Guardians are currently five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. By getting Giolito, Moore and López, the Guardians hope to catch the Twins, defend their division title and make the postseason. It could be a memorable final surge as manager Terry Francona has hinted he’ll retire in October.

Spain’s Bonmatí wins UEFA best women’s player award and stands up for teammate amid Rubiales crisis

MONACO (AP) — Spanish soccer star Aitana Bonmatí has used her acceptance speech at a UEFA awards ceremony to voice support for her teammate who was forcibly kissed after the Women’s World Cup final by the country’s soccer federation president. Bonmatí was named women’s player of the year at the annual gala held amid a crisis for European soccer’s governing body caused by the behavior of its vice president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales has refused to resign as Spanish soccer federation president despite a furor over his behavior toward Jenni Hermoso at the trophy presentation in Australia. Bonmatí says “we cannot allow the abuse of power in a working environment or disrespect.”

Happy Harvick: NASCAR driver ready for final playoff run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick is happy to get one more chance at the NASCAR playoffs. The 2014 Cup Series champion won’t spend much time on nostalgia, knowing he’s left a legacy of success and leadership at the track. Harvick will end his stellar career after this season and become a TV analyst for Fox. Harvick is winless this season and will start 15th among the 16 playoff drivers. He’s had 10 top-10 finishes this year, including a second place at Darlington Raceway in May. The playoffs begin at the track “Too Tough To Tame” on Sunday night.

Titans’ Derrick Henry ready to remind everyone what running backs mean to NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry has run for more yards than anyone else since the start of the 2016 NFL season and seems like a man on a mission going into the final year of his deal with the Tennessee Titans. He can make his case for a third contract and help the Titans win. He also can help remind everyone the run game still matters in a league where only kickers and punters earn less on average than NFL running backs. Henry notes that running backs touch the ball sometimes almost as much as quarterbacks and are very marketable. He says they want their due share.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf says he doesn’t see how shooting could have occurred in ballpark

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is pushing back on the possibility that a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field came from a gun inside the ballpark. Two women were injured in a shooting during the team’s 12-4 loss to Oakland last week. Chicago police are investigating what happened, including whether the gun was fired inside or outside of the facility. Fred Waller, interim superintendent of Chicago Police Department, said Monday that investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark. But Reinsdorf says he doesn’t “see any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark.”

Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who helped build Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ dies at 91

DALLAS (AP) — Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Brandt died Thursday morning. Brandt was the player personnel director alongside the stoic, fedora-wearing Landry and media-savvy Schramm, but had to wait almost 30 years longer to get into the Hall of Fame. By the time Brandt was enshrined as a contributor, it was as much for his ability to remain involved in the NFL by adapting to the social media age as for the innovation the Cowboys brought to the draft process with computers in the early 1960s.

White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series. Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002. The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series.

Julie Ertz retires from soccer after 10-year career and 2 Women’s World Cup titles

Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. Ertz had already hinted at her retirement at the recent World Cup after the United States fell to Sweden on penalties in the Round of 16. She tearfully told reporters it was likely her final match wearing the team crest. She made it official Thursday, also retiring from her club team, Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League.

