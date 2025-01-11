AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:48 p.m. EST

Santa Anita postpones weekend racing as track is staging area for fire relief efforts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A flareup of the wildfire on the west side of Los Angeles that prompted new evacuations has caused Santa Anita to cancel horse racing this weekend. The track in Arcadia is near the smoldering Eaton fire that decimated Altadena. Track officials had said Friday that it would go ahead with Saturday racing, pending air quality conditions. However, they decided that given overnight developments involving the Palisades fire on the west side of Los Angeles there will be no racing. Pepperdine has postponed its men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Saturday. USC is planning to play a women’s basketball game against Penn State on Sunday night.

Ohio State, Notre Dame to meet for title, long after upset losses

Two upset losses stood out among the rest in college football this season. Notre Dame suffered one of them. Ohio State the other. In years past, that might have been enough to knock both teams out of the hunt for a national title. This year, with the debut of the 12-team playoff, those two teams will play for it. The Buckeyes defeated Texas 28-14 on Friday night to set up a Jan. 20 meeting against the Fighting Irish. Ohio State hasn’t lost since it fell 13-10 to Michigan in November. Notre Dame hasn’t lost since it fell 16-14 to Northern Illinois way back in September.

Auburn’s Broome suffers ‘significant’ ankle sprain in comeback win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Johni Broome suffered a “significant sprain” of his left ankle in No. 2 Auburn’s win over South Carolina. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Saturday his team’s leading scorer will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Broome, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound fifth-year senior and preseason Associated Press All-American who is considered a contender for national player of the year, landed on the foot of a South Carolina defender and rolled his left ankle while going for a rebound in the second half of Auburn’s 66-63 Southeastern Conference win. He was gripping his left ankle and could not stand without assistance, requiring the help of two trainers to get to the locker room.

Another bitter loss in ‘The Game’ didn’t keep Ohio State from getting a national title shot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State this time gets the chance to play for the national title after another bitter loss to its biggest rival. The Buckeyes are coming off a win over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl that came six weeks after ending the regular season with a home loss to Michigan. Now they play Notre Dame on January 20 in Atlanta. The Cotton Bowl wasn’t a semifinal game last season when Ohio State lost while still feeling the sting of a loss in the regular-season finale to the Wolverines that ended its hopes for Big Ten and national titles after being undefeated until that point.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg starts fast and finishes with an ACC freshman scoring record

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke star Cooper Flagg scored 42 points against Notre Dame on Saturday to set an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman scoring record. Flagg’s 42 points surpassed the 2013 record of 41 set by Boston College’s Olivier Hanlan. It marked only the fourth time a freshman has scored at least 40 points in ACC history. Flagg made 11 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers. He also made 16 of 17 foul shots to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Flagg got going with a pair of early 3-pointers. From there, the 18-year-old said he was “just playing locked in.”

NBA postpones Rockets vs. Hawks game because of winter storm

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of a winter storm. The NBA said the decision was made “to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.” The league said a date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time. A winter storm dumped snow and ice on the Atlanta area Friday and roads were expected to refreeze Saturday night.

Nationals and Jorge López agree to $3 million, 1-year deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals and former All-Star pitcher Jorge López have agreed to terms on a 1-year contract. It’s a $3 million deal with $500,000 in performance bonuses: $250,000 for games pitched and $250,000 for games finished. López, a 31-year-old right-hander from Puerto Rico, went 2-3 with a 2.89 ERA, 50 strikeouts and four saves in 52 relief appearances last season with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs. He worked 39 scoreless appearances and had a 16-inning scoreless streak. His signing was announced Saturday.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay. The Eagles quarterback hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts was out of the protocol and was “ready to roll” against the Packers. Hurts returned to practice this week. There are five phases in the concussion protocol, with the final one clearance by an independent neurological consultant.

Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. The NFC-leading Lions had four players selected. They are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett earned his seventh nod while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was chosen for the fourth time.

Lindsey Vonn impresses skiing into 6th place in her first World Cup downhill race since 2019

ST ANTON, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has skied into an impressive sixth place in her first World Cup downhill race for six years. The 40-year-old United States star is the greatest downhill racer in women’s World Cup history. She was fastest in the first part of the course touching 124 kph (77 mph) and finished 0.58 seconds behind race leader Federica Brignone of Italy. Vonn raised both arms in the air and flashed a big smile when she crossed the finish line and saw her time. She’s making a comeback racing with a titanium knee after surgery last year.

