AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:48 p.m. EDT

Thunder can clinch NBA Finals spot with a win over the Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch a spot in the NBA Finals with a win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder lead the Western Conference finals series 3-1 after a 128-126 victory on Monday night in Minneapolis. Now, the Thunder return home for Game 5 seeking their first NBA Finals trip since 2012. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned league MVP, is averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 assists per game in the series. He is coming off a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance in Game 4. Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards is averaging 24 points in the series.

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers get second shot at closing out Hurricanes in Eastern final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers get their second chance to close out the Carolina Panthers in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night. The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 entering their trip to Carolina for Game 5. Florida is 6-7 in series-clinching games for the past two postseasons, including 2-2 this year. Carolina’s 3-0 road win in Game 4 averted a second sweep in three years against the Panthers in the conference final. That win ended a 15-game losing streak in the conference final. Florida has won its past four road games and seven overall in this postseason.

SEC’s spring meetings: The future of college sports is in the balance at Florida resort

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nothing less than the future of college sports is being hashed this week at the Southeastern Conference’s annual spring meetings in Florida. Among the topics are the future of the College Football Playoff, the SEC’s own schedule, the transfer portal and the NCAA itself. All are influenced by the fate of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement that hovers over almost every corner of college athletics.

Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, wins Team TaylorMade Invitational in claiming 1st AJGA event

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods needs to make room on his trophy shelf for son Charlie. The 16-year-old finished with a three-round score of 15-under 201 at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in winning his first American Junior Golf Association event at the Streamsong Resort Black Course. Woods began the day tied at 9-under 135 and finished with a final round of 6-under 66 to top a 71-player field that included four of the top-five ranked AJGA’s players. Woods’ final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, and he closed with four straight pars. He won the event by three strokes ahead of a three-way tie between fifth-ranked player Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

Bears QB Caleb Williams addresses controversy from book excerpt

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made an attempt to quiet a controversy about how he had wanted to go to the Minnesota Vikings rather than his current team. Williams says he did have interest in the Vikings after a visit there but it all ended when he made a trip to Chicago, which owned the first pick in the 2024 draft. Then he decided he wanted to be the one who ended a long drought since the Bears last had a winning quarterback. Williams also labeled as false a part of the report suggesting he didn’t know how to watch film last year and the Bears failed to help him.

Hall of Famers. A Heisman winner. An MMA fighter. Tuberville is not the only sports politician

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Tuberville is a U.S. senator running for Alabama governor. His new campaign paraphernalia recognize his old job: coach. The former football coach at Auburn University leaned into that branding after announcing his bid for office Tuesday. It’s a deliberate tactic that demonstrates how figures like Tuberville transition from athletics to politics. Others have done it successfully, from Gerald Ford to Bill Bradley. Though there are no sure bets, as Herschel Walker’s bid for Senate showed. And as women’s professional sports grow in popularity, one expert says more women could use the platform to seek public office.

Patriots say they will handle video of receiver Stefon Diggs internally

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says he is aware of a video that showed receiver Stefon Diggs passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. Vrabel declined to comment on whether he has spoken to Diggs about it. Vrabel spoke at an optional practice on Wednesday that Diggs did not attend. The football player is shown in a video on social media talking to three women on a boat before he produces a bag of pink crystals. Vrabel said he wants all of his players to make good decisions.

Tyreek Hill: ‘I’ve got to prove myself’ to Dolphins after last season’s frustrations

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill said he has to prove to the Miami Dolphins that they can depend on him as a committed leader after his comments at the end of last season indicating that he wants to play somewhere else. Hill has spent the offseason rehabbing two wrist procedures and said he’s focused on putting last season’s frustrations behind him while achieving his goal of surpassing 2,000 yards receiving. Additionally, the Dolphins are still pursuing trade options for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Coach Mike McDaniel declined to give details on why the relationship deteriorated.

Oklahoma will face hard-throwing Karlyn Pickens in quest for 5th straight Women’s CWS title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Sooners may face their toughest road yet as they seek a record fifth straight Women’s College World Series championship. The second-seeded Sooners will open against hard-throwing Karlyn Pickens and No. 7 seed Tennessee. In the second game of super regional play, Pickens unleashed a pitch that traveled an NCAA record 79.4 miles per hour. Action in the eight-team double-elimination bracket begins Thursday at Devon Park. The final two teams will play for the title in a best-of-three series starting June 4. In other opening-day matchups, Texas plays Florida, Texas Tech will face Mississippi and UCLA meets Oregon.

California changed rules for a track-and-field meet after a trans athlete’s success. What to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is opening up its track-and-field championship to more girls after a transgender athlete drew controversy for qualifying for the meet. The state announced the change Tuesday after high school junior AB Hernandez qualified for the final. President Donald Trump referenced Hernandez in a social media post saying California must comply with an executive order he issued aimed at barring trans girls from competing in girls sports. Debates are ongoing nationwide over fairness in sports and the participation of transgender female athletes. Some experts say the rule may be discriminatory while others say it adds inclusivity because more athletes can compete.

