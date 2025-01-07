AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:45 p.m. EST

Raiders fire coach Antonio Pierce after he goes 4-13 in lone full season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after just one season as their full-time coach. It’s the latest in a line of coaching changes for the Raiders over the past several years. Pierce took over as the interim coach midway through the 2023 season and went 5-4 the rest of the way. That earned strong player support for him to get the job on a full-time basis. But the Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak this season to put his job in jeopardy. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a role in the Raiders’ coaching search.

Jets interview Rex Ryan, who led franchise to its last playoff appearance, for head coaching job

Rex Ryan has returned to the New York Jets for an interview. The former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst, who led the franchise to its last playoff appearance in the 2010 season, met with the team Tuesday about its head coaching vacancy. Ryan went 50-52, including 4-2 in the playoffs, in six years with the Jets before being fired after the 2014 season. He openly has lobbied for the job during his recent TV appearances and said Monday on ESPN New York radio that he’s the perfect candidate and he expected to be hired.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Tyreek Hill ‘never asked for a trade with me’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to have any immediate plans to trade Tyreek Hill. General manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel both had conversations with Hill on Monday, a day after the star receiver indicated he might want out of Miami following a loss to the New York Jets, which punctuated a losing season in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs. Grier said Hill did not retract his postgame statements in which the receiver said he was opening the door to potentially leave Miami, but Hill did not request a trade.

Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool, his father says

Elon Musk’s father says his billionaire son has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool. The Premier League club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past. Errol Musk in an interview with Times Radio acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions. He says “oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.” In 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity. FSG says there are “No truth to these rumors.”

Black coaches have shot at college football title a generation after that milestone was hit in hoops

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In college basketball, the scene of an African-American coach cutting down nets to celebrate a national title is nothing new. John Thompson led Georgetown to the championship in 1984. College football is behind that curve by 41 years and counting, with a chance to finally reach that milestone this year. The winning coach of Thursday’s national semifinal in the Orange Bowl — either Penn State’s James Franklin or Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman — will have a chance to become the first Black coach to win a national title at college football’s highest level.

Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after two seasons despite big spending spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon lost his job Tuesday for a 9-25 record over his two seasons. Now the Titans face a pivotal offseason after three straight losing seasons cost two general managers and a coach their jobs. They hold the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL draft and are building a $2.2 billion enclosed stadium due to open for the 2027 season. The Titans had six straight winning seasons between 2016 and 2021 to tie for eighth in the NFL for winning percentage. They are 16-35 over the last three seasons. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made clear her disappointment over the losing.

Gaudreau suspect pleads not guilty to homicide charges after turning down 35-year prison sentence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road has pleaded not guilty after turning down a proposed plea agreement. A defense lawyer says that 44-year-old Sean Higgins turned down a proposed 35-year prison sentence over the Aug. 29 deaths. Higgins appeared briefly in court Tuesday in Salem County, New Jersey. The case will now move toward trial. Prosecutors say Higgins had a history of road rage and was impaired after drinking five or six beers. Defense lawyers say the deaths did not stem from any “malfeasance.”

Vikings’ Flores will take all requested interviews, but says head coach vacancy has to be right fit

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores says he will accept each head coach interview request that comes to him. He also said in his regular weekly interview session with reporters that his goal of becoming a head coach again must be accomplished in the right situation. Flores is in his second season with the Vikings. He was fired after three years as coach of the Miami Dolphins. He later filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices across the league in leadership positions. The Vikings play the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round on Monday night.

Is the next Sean McVay out there for NFL teams seeking a new head coach?

Many NFL teams hope to land the next Sean McVay when they seek a new head coach. McVay became the youngest coach since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 when the Los Angeles Rams hired him in 2017 at age 30. He’s led them to one Super Bowl title in two appearances, four NFC West championships, six playoff berths and seven winning seasons in eight years. Of the 14 coaches in the playoffs, nine fit a similar category. They were hired from coordinator or assistant positions and are with their first teams. The other five coaches in the playoffs were head coaches previously.

Thunder-Cavaliers game on Wednesday night is a historic collision of teams on winning streaks

Best in the Eastern Conference. Best in the Western Conference. The best shooting team in the NBA vs. the best defensive team in the NBA. A matchup like only two others in league history. Clear the calendar for Wednesday night, when Oklahoma City goes to Cleveland. Technically, any game between an East team and a West team is a potential NBA Finals preview — but this one certainly deserves that billing. A Thunder team on a 15-game winning streak, taking on a Cavaliers team on a 10-game winning streak (after having its own 15-game streak earlier this season).

