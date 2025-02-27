AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:45 a.m. EST

Dolphins and Vikings finish 1-2 in NFLPA report cards for the second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are the top-ranked team, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, for the second consecutive season in the NFL Players Association report card. The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five in the third annual NLPA report card released Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals were the bottom five. JC Tretter, the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer, said 1,695 players responded to the survey, an average of 52 players per team and 77% of the union’s membership. The report cards were compiled between Aug. 26 and Nov. 20.

Tre Holloman’s midcourt buzzer-beater could propel Michigan State to a Big Ten title

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tre Holloman hadn’t even reached the “M” logo at midcourt when he jumped off one foot and let the ball fly. Somehow, it stayed on line before dropping through the hoop with a swish that reverberated across the Big Ten. Holloman’s shot from some 65 feet away gave No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 victory over No. 16 Maryland. The buzzer beater also gave the Spartans a half-game lead over Michigan atop the Big Ten. The Terrapins had a chance to win with the shot clock off. But after Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, there was just enough time for one final Michigan State heave.

Defensive end Abdul Carter says he’s the best player in NFL 2025 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pass rusher Abdul Carter says he should be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Carter made his comments Wednesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, the first day prospects spoke with reporters. The former Penn State star is likely to be the first or second defensive player selected in April’s draft. But he’s got competition to go No. 1. Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are clearly in the mix as is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is listed as a cornerback but could play receiver too. ESPN reported Wednesday night that tests earlier in the day revealed Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot.

Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL draft prospect Mike Green says he transferred from Virginia to Marshall after being accused of sexual assault for the second time. The second-team All-America edge rusher told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he also was accused of sexual assault in high school, adding he was never charged and insisting he did nothing wrong. Green played in six games for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season and did not appear on the field the following year. The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year had 17 sacks last season, the most in major college football.

Ref reports ‘Die’ chants made at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio in Copa semifinal

MADRID (AP) — A referee says Real Sociedad fans chanted “Die” at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez briefly interrupted the game in the 46th minute, and an announcement asking fans to stop the insults was made over the stadium loudspeakers. Sánchez Martínez adds in his match report released early Thursday the fans repeatedly chanted “Die, Asencio.” Spanish media also showed images of what appeared to be a Sociedad fan making monkey gestures toward Vinícius, the Brazil forward who has often been subjected to racist insults in Spain.

Shohei Ohtani to make spring training debut against Angels on Friday night, Roberts says

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will make his first spring training appearance of the year on Friday night. That will be against his old team, the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani will be the designated hitter. Roberts has not given a timetable for Ohtani’s return to the pitching mound other than to say he hopes it would be “sooner than later”. Roberts has ruled Ohtani out for the season-opening series in Tokyo on March 18-19. Ohtani injured his left shoulder sliding into second base during the World Series. He did not pitch last season while recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow.

Japan beats United States 2-1 for SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer title

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toko Koga scored early in the second half and Japan held on to beat the United States 2-1 on Wednesday night for the SheBelieves Cup title. It was the U.S. team’s first loss under coach Emma Hayes, who took over the squad last May. The Americans had not lost a match since last February when they fell 2-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. The loss also snapped a five-game winning streak for the United States in the SheBelieves Cup, now in its 10th year.

NFL reviewing possible changes to overtime rules. First downs to be measured electronically

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL is considering changing overtime rules in the regular season to decrease the advantage for teams who win the coin toss. League executive Troy Vincent said the competition committee agrees overtime rules need to be addressed. Receiving the ball first has become more of an advantage than pre-2011, when overtime was sudden death. Both teams currently have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless a touchdown is scored on the first possession. The rules are different in the playoffs. Also, the NFL plans to use its virtual measuring system to determine first downs in 2025, although officials will still spot the ball by hand.

New Orleans Privateers player suspensions related to possible gambling violations, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four New Orleans players who’ve been suspended since late January are under investigation for possible NCAA violations related to sports gambling, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because university officials have stated only that the suspensions relate to unspecified violations of team rules. Privateers players James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter and Jamond Vincent have not played since late January. The revelations come days after Fresno State suspended two men’s basketball players and dismissed a third amid reports that program is the subject of gambling investigations. The news also has overshadowed the Privateers’ appointment of rapper Percy “Master P” Miller to spearhead NIL-related efforts.

No. 7 St. John’s tops Butler 76-70 to clinch share of 1st Big East regular-season title in 33 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 24 points and No. 7 St. John’s clinched a share of its first Big East regular-season title in 33 years by beating Butler 76-70. Kadary Richmond had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Red Storm, who set a school record with their 16th conference win of the season. They secured the program’s sixth Big East regular-season championship and can wrap up an outright league crown Saturday with a victory over Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden or a Creighton loss at Xavier. The only outright Big East regular-season title for St. John’s came in 1985 on the way to a Final Four appearance.

