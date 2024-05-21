AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:43 p.m. EDT

Towns treasures Timberwolves’ trip to West finals as Doncic-Irving duo hits stride for Mavericks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has seen the payoff this spring for his commitment to and sacrifice for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’re in the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years due in large part to the offense and defense supplied by the four-time All-Star over the first two rounds. They host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have also hit their stride with the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo that didn’t take off on the first try last season. Both teams used record-setting rallies to clinch their second-round series wins.

Eastern Conference finals is a matchup of season-long favorite Celtics and proud underdog Pacers

BOSTON (AP) — So much about the journey the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have taken to the Eastern Conference finals has been about who – they haven’t had to face to get to here. Top-seeded Boston didn’t face Jimmy Butler in the first round against Miami, or a healthy Donovan Mitchell in the second round against Cleveland. The sixth-seeded Pacers beat Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo and then outlasted the injury-ravaged New York Knicks, who lost star Jalen Brunson in Game 7. But neither Boston nor Indiana is focused on the narratives surrounding the paths they took to get to this point. They’re here. And it’s now Finals or bust for both.

Wembanyama becomes 1st NBA rookie to make first-team All-Defense

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s latest accolade was like none other. The San Antonio center has become the first player in NBA history to make the league’s All-Defensive first team as a rookie. The league announced the teams on Tuesday, and Wembanyama appeared on 98 of the 99 ballots cast. Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert of Minnesota headlined the team and was the only unanimous selection. He was joined on the first team by Wembanyama, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one year as manager of the Premier League club

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent. The Premier League club announced the move Tuesday. Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League. Chelsea finished sixth in the standings, was a beaten finalist in the English League Cup and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino took over last summer after Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in their first year in charge.

Proposed $2.77 billion settlement clears first step of NCAA approval with no change to finance plan

A potential $2.8 billion settlement of an antitrust lawsuit has cleared the first of a three-step NCAA approval process. The Division I Board of Directors finance committee has passed the plan to settle House vs. NCAA to the full board with a recommendation to stick with the original finance plan. That means 27 college conferences not named in the suit would cover the majority of a $1.6 billion portion. Commissioners of conferences that do not play major college football say their schools would be disproportionately penalized in the settlement.

Lightning trade with Predators to bring veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay

The Nashville Predators have traded Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay less than two years after acquiring the veteran defenseman. The teams announced the trade Tuesday. The Predators also are sending the Lightning a fourth-round pick in the NHL draft in June. Nashville traded for the two-time Stanley Cup champion in July 2023, helping Tampa Bay clear much-needed cap space. Nashville now clears space trading McDonagh and his $6.75 cap hit back. The Predators received Tampa Bay’s second-round selection in 2025 and seventh-round pick in June.

Analysis: Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t win the PGA trophy, but he does win the crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau believes golf is as much about entertainment as winning trophies. Xander Schauffele won the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship. DeChambeau delivered the entertainment and came away with a victory of his own. The LIV Golf player always has been polarizing. He can rub people the wrong way with his preaching about physics and golf and how to revolutionize the game. But he delivered passion that golf has been lacking over the last several months. He pumped fists. He bumped fists. He even called out a fan who had tried to sneak off with a kid’s golf ball.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is ‘doing everything’ at practice in his return from torn Achilles tendon

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is officially putting his torn Achilles tendon behind him. The New York Jets quarterback has no limitations as he practices with the team during organized team activities, which began Monday. Rodgers said he feels good physically. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday the 40-year-old quarterback is “doing everything” at practice and has no restrictions. Rodgers looked sharp and moved well Tuesday during the non-contact team drills. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with the Jets in the season opener against Buffalo last Sept. 11.

Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards and Ralph Moody selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Rudd, the tough-as-nails driver from Virginia, was selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday, along with driver Carl Edwards and mechanic and race strategist Ralph Moody, who was selected on the pioneer ballot. Dr. Dean Sicking, who created the SAFER barrier after being commissioned by NASCAR to make racing safer following the death of Dale Earnhardt, was selected as the Landmark Award winner for contributions to the sport. They will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in February at a ceremony in Charlotte.

Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida recruit and current Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada is suing Gators coach Billy Napier and the program’s top booster over a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Pensacola accuses Napier and booster Hugh Hathcock of fraudulent misrepresentation and inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, negligent misrepresentations, tortious inference with a business relationship or contract, aiding and abetting tortious interference and vicarious liability. The complaint seeks a jury trial and damages of at least $10 million.

