AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:41 p.m. EST

Josh Allen leads balanced offense as Bills dominate Broncos for 31-7 wild-card win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, James Cook scored on a 5-yard run and finished with 120 yards rushing, and the Buffalo Bills leaned on a balanced offensive attack in a 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in a wild-card playoff game. The Bills methodically wore down the Broncos by scoring on six of their first seven drives in building a 31-7 lead in an outing where they finished with a 23-minute edge in time of possession. The five-time AFC East defending champion Bills advanced to the divisional round for a fifth straight postseason, and will face the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens next weekend. The seventh-seeded Broncos were outclassed in their first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015.

Clippers, Lakers to resume their wildfire-delayed schedules on Monday

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — NBA games are scheduled to return to wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles on Monday night, with the Clippers planning to resume their schedule when they play host to the Miami Heat and the Lakers set to host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers said at practice Sunday that the NBA had given the go-ahead for the game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, south of the sprawling Palisades fire. The Spurs were told that, barring changes, they will play the Lakers on Monday as well at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face off for a berth in the AFC championship game

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen won’t decide the NFL MVP next week. The stakes are higher with a spot in the AFC championship game on the line. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (13-5) will visit Allen and the Buffalo Bills (14-4) in the divisional round while Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (11-7). The winners face off on Jan. 26 for a berth in the Super Bowl. The Bills advanced with a 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday after the Ravens moved on with a 28-14 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly reverse course, won’t build contentious $1.3B downtown stadium

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have decided not to build a $1.3 billion downtown arena. The surprising move comes just weeks after the team received approval for the contentious project from the city council. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday that multiple council members had confirmed the change in plans. The team has struck a deal with Comcast Spectacor to remain in the city’s sports stadium district, the newspaper said, but further details about the new proposal have not been released. The 76ers, the mayor’s office and Comcast Spectator — which owns the Wells Fargo Center, where the team now plays — did not respond Sunday to requests for comment.

New England hires former Patriots Super Bowl champ Mike Vrabel as coach

The New England Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach. The move comes after Patriots owner Robert Kraft fired Jerod Mayo after the team’s season finale victory over the Buffalo Bills to finish 4-13 in his lone season as coach. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also interviewed for the job. But Vrabel, a fan favorite during eight seasons as a player in New England where he was a member of its first three Super Bowl winners and an inductee into the team’s hall of fame in 2023, was the preferred candidate.

Irish OL Anthonie Knapp won’t play in CFP championship game; Buckeyes CB Denzel Burke good to go

Notre Dame’s Anthonie Knapp has been ruled out of the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State with an ankle injury. Coach Marcus Freeman said Sunday that Rocco Spindler is on track to play. The Buckeyes’ Denzel Burke will be available after dealing with what coach Ryan Day called an upper extrimity issue. Knapp and Spindler were hurt in the second quarter of the Irish’s semifinal win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. Burke missed the second half of the Cotton Bowl against Texas.

Tottenham avoids massive FA Cup shock with extra-time win as Man United beats Arsenal on penalties

Tottenham has endured the humiliation of being taken to extra time by Tamworth, an opponent nearly 100 places lower in English soccer’s pyramid, before winning 3-0 and avoiding one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history. Four days ago Spurs beat Premier League leader Liverpool 1-0 in the English League Cup semifinals but their team of established internationals toiled against a group of part-time players whose main jobs included bricklaying, selling zippers and being a financial advisor. Defending champion Manchester United also advanced from the third round by beating Arsenal 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. In the fourth round United will host Leicester, which is managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

No. 2 South Carolina puts clamps on Madison Booker, routs No. 5 Texas 67-50 for 11th straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao and Chloe Kitts each scored 11 points, and No. 2 South Carolina rolled past No. 5 Texas 67-50 for its 11th straight win on Sunday in front of a sold out crowd of 18,000 at Colonial Life Arena. Joyce Edwards scored 10 points for the Gamecocks, who became the only team in the nation with 13 wins against Division I teams with winning records. Raven Johnson added eight points and 10 rebounds as coach Dawn Staley improve to 14-3 all-time against Texas coach Vic Schaefer. Kyla Oldacare led Texas with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Preseason All-American guard Madison Booker was limited to seven points on 3-of-19 shooting for the Longhorns. The sophomore guard came into the game averaging 15.3 points per game.

Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape

DENVER (AP) — An investigator fired from his job at the U.S. Center for SafeSport for allegedly stealing money seized at a drug bust has been arrested again. This time he’s charged with rape. Jason Krasley, a former police officer in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday and charged with felony rape and involuntary sexual servitude for crimes allegedly committed while Krasley was on the force between 2011 and 2015, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office. Krasley left the department in 2021 and went to work for the SafeSport Center, which fired him last year shortly after learning he’d been arrested for allegedly stealing from a drug bust.

Lauren Macuga wins a World Cup super-G race with Lindsey Vonn 4th on stellar day for US ski team

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — On a stellar day for the United States ski team, Lauren Macuga got her first World Cup win in a super-G and Lindsey Vonn impressed again in fourth place at St. Anton, Austria. Macuga’s victory was no surprise to ski watchers who saw the 22-year-old American’s fast-improving results. Still, she was skiing with a question mark image on her helmet where a sponsor’s brand could be. Macuga was almost flawless to win by a huge 0.68 seconds margin ahead of Stephanie Venier of Austria. Federica Brignone was 0.92 back in third. Vonn was 1.24 back yet fastest on the steep middle section.

