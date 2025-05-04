AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:40 p.m. EDT

Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Piastri maintained his advantage in the Formula 1 championship fight by winning the Miami Grand Prix for his fourth win through six races this season. Piastri has now won three consecutive F1 races for McLaren Racing, where he and teammate Lando Norris are trying to dethrone four-time defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive F1 races in 28 years. Mika Hakkinen did it with a win in the 1997 season finale and then victories in the first two races of 1998. Norris was second as McLaren went 1-2.

Scottie Scheffler matches PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record in 8-shot win at the Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has tied the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record, finishing at 253 and running away with an eight-shot victory at his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The top-ranked player, who closed with a 63 to finish at 31 under par, tied the mark set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open and matched six years later by Ludvig Aberg at the RSM Classic. Scheffler was in position to break the record before a flubbed chip that led to bogey on the par-3 17th hole and a par from a greenside bunker on the par-5 closing hole.

Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in Fever’s exhibition game against Brazil despite leg injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark made the shot everyone came to see. Clark stopped late in the third quarter of Sunday’s WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team and launched a 3-pointer near the “22” logo on Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena court. It was the spot where she hit the shot in her senior season in 2024 that made her the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball. Clark, starting her second season with the Fever, scored 16 points in Indiana’s 108-44 win.

Harry Kane finally wins his first career title as Bayern Munich becomes Bundesliga champion

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane can finally celebrate his first career title after Bayern Munich became Bundesliga champion on Sunday with a little help from Freiburg. Freiburg drew with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 to leave Bayern an unassailable eight points clear with two rounds of the German league remaining. It’s the 31-year-old Kane’s first major trophy after a career filled with individual top scorer awards and a host of runner-up medals with England and Tottenham. It’s Bayern’s record-extending 34th German championship including the first for the club in 1932. All the others came after the Bundesliga’s formation in 1963.

Plans are unclear for Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and others with the Preakness 2 weeks away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby victory in the muck at Churchill Downs sparked curiosity over whether the colt can build on his signature win over a possibly drier, faster surface on the Triple Crown trail. The question now is whether that test will come sooner or later. Trainer Bill Mott initially seemed inclined to bypass the Preakness on May 17 in Baltimore for the Belmont next month but will decide this week. Trainers for other Derby horses face similar decisions after a muddy race that was new for many competitors.

Chelsea wins and Newcastle draws to tighten top-five race as United loses again in Premier League

The race for Champions League qualification has gotten even tighter in the Premier League after Chelsea beat recently crowned champion Liverpool 3-1 and Newcastle dropped points at Brighton with a 1-1 draw. Manchester United could hardly be further from it all after losing 4-3 at Brentford for a record-extending 16th defeat of the campaign. Liverpool’s players were afforded a guard of honor by Chelsea as they came onto the field at Stamford Bridge for their first match as champions. They didn’t really play like it. Chelsea ran out a 3-1 winner thanks to a third-minute goal by Enzo Fernandez, an own-goal by Jarell Quansah in the 56th and a stoppage-time penalty by Cole Palmer.

Bryson DeChambeau wins on LIV Golf for his first title since the US Open last summer

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is finally a winner again on LIV Golf. He shot a 66 and held off Crushers teammate Charles Howell III to win LIV Golf Korea. It’s the first title for DeChambeau since he won the U.S. Open last summer. He played in the last group at the Masters and shot 75. He had the lead in LIV Golf Mexico City last week and couldn’t hold it. Howell shot a 63 and at one point caught up to DeChambeau. But that ended when Howell made bogey on the 16th. It was DeChambeau’s first LIV win since September 2023.

Settle in and get ready: An ‘ultracompetitive’ 2nd round of the NHL playoffs is here

The Dallas Stars emerged from a seven-game series against Colorado, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied from down 2-0 to eliminate Los Angeles and move on in the NHL playoffs. Neither will have an easy time as the second round begins, with Dallas facing either league-best Winnipeg or red-hot St. Louis and Edmonton taking on Vegas, with the Golden Knights having home-ice advantage. In the East, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is ‘fine’ after line drive grazes his nose and glove

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet had a close call when a line drive skipped off his glove and nose on its way to second base for a groundout. Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed to the mound with a team trainer after the left-hander narrowly missed a direct hit off the bat of Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa in the fourth inning on Sunday. The ball skimmed off Crochet’s glove as he turned his head before it hit his nose and continued its path. He stayed in and struck out the next batter, Jonah Bride, with a sweeper. He was pulled after the fifth inning.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals into the second round against Carolina by scoring and hitting

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A month after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goal-scoring record, Alex Ovechkin is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since leading the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018. Ovechkin scored four goals and dished out some big hits to help the Capitals advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series with a spot in the Eastern Conference final at stake. Teammates expect more of the same even though Ovechkin is four months away from turning 40 because he has been a physical force his entire career and that style fits perfectly in playoff hockey.

