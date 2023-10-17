AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:39 p.m. EDT

Rockets are trading Kevin Porter to Thunder, AP source says, and Oklahoma City will waive him

Kevin Porter Jr.’s time with the Houston Rockets is over. A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Rockets agreed to trade Porter and a pair of second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter’s future in the NBA is uncertain because of serious legal issues. He will be immediately waived by the Thunder once the trade gets league approval, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal. ESPN first reported the trade terms.

Old but more than old-school, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy are shining as MLB’s oldest managers

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy are the two oldest managers in the majors and are facing off in the AL Championship Series. Those around them say the key to their success isn’t just their experience and old-school grit, but also their willingness to adapt in baseball’s analytics age. Astros owner Jim Crane credits the 74-year-old Baker for embracing analytics and blending them with his own understanding of players. Rangers general manager Chris Young says “these old managers who have lasted last because they evolve and they’re open-minded and they grow.”

Aaron Rodgers providing Jets with some inspiration as he continues to recover ahead of schedule

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges he’s ahead of schedule with his recovery from surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon. But he’s still not ready to put a timetable on when he’ll be able to play again. Rodgers took the field Sunday during pregame warmups and tossed several passes without needing crutches or a walking boot. It was less than five weeks since the injury. His coaches and teammates rave about his insistence to overcome doubters and credit his mere presence as an inspiration to them as they hit the bye-week break with a .500 record at 3-3 despite Rodgers not playing.

LSU star Angel Reese ready for on-court encore amid surging wealth and fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU All-America forward Angel Reese says she’s enjoying her surging fame and fortune. But while that’s changing certain aspects of her personal life, she says it won’t change the way she plays as she tries to lead the top-ranked Tigers to a second consecutive national championship. Reese says her rising profile only further empowers her to defy gender stereotypes with ferocious play on the court even as she embraces her feminine “Bayou Barbie” persona. LSU coach Kim Mulkey says she senses Reese is ready to recommit to basketball as she leads a roster that has been revamped with high-profile transfers Hailey Van Lith from Louisville and Aneesah Morrow from DePaul.

Israel-Hamas war means one less overseas option for WNBA players with Russia already out

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players have one less option to play overseas with the conflict in Israel, adding to diminishing opportunities amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Last offseason nearly half the league played in overseas leagues in Israel, Australia, Turkey, Italy and about a half-dozen other countries to supplement their WNBA incomes. That continues to change. But China has returned as a top landing spot with stars Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones both planning on going to the Asian nation. The country had been closed to international players because of its COVID-19 policy for the past few years.

Column: There’s a place for women to play golf with men, not against them

Lexi Thompson had a remarkable week in Las Vegas and still missed the cut by three shots on the PGA Tour. Expectations will follow her back to the LPGA Tour. One observation from AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson is how someone that talented can go more than four years without winning on the LPGA. Another observation? The PGA Tour needs to pursue more opportunities to get the men and women playing together. This should not be about women competing against the men. A female hasn’t even made the cut on the PGA Tour in 68 years. It should be about women competing alongside them, Ferguson says.

Defending champion LSU is No. 1 in women’s preseason AP Top 25 for first time. UConn, Iowa next

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history. The defending champion Tigers were ranked second in 1977 and third twice in 2004 and 2005 in the preseason poll, but never No. 1 until now. LSU received 35 first-place votes. No. 2 UConn received the other top vote. Iowa team is ranked third with UCLA and Utah rounding out the top five. The season begins Nov. 6.

Pac-12 booming in attendance, ratings in last season before teams scatter to different conferences

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference is having a banner season in the midst of having teams about to scatter in all directions. Attendance is up around the league through the halfway mark, with a big tip of the cap to Colorado coach Deion Sanders for that. Ratings, too, are booming thanks in part to Sanders. The league also has six teams in the Top 25, including Washington in a prime position to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The conference is on quite a roll. It’s just in time to wave goodbye to the departing schools.

Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with foot injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Gray is out at least for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after suffering an injury to her left foot Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces star guard was wearing a boot on her foot and had it propped up on a scooter she used to get into practice Tuesday. She was injured in Game 3 on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter. Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York and Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 5 would be on Friday if the Liberty even the series. Gray said she injured her foot in the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 87-73 loss to New York. She tried to shake it off but knew something was wrong when she couldn’t get up and down the court on the next few possessions.

College athlete shoe deals in NIL era get stepped on by lucrative school contracts with big brands

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A volleyball shoe startup is bringing attention to colleges’ multi-million-dollar contracts with athletic apparel companies and terms that prevent athletes from wearing other brands. Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray is an ambassador for Avoli. She said she would prefer to wear Avoli shoes in practices and competition. She can’t because of Nebraska’s contract with adidas. Ramogi Huma is head of the advocacy group College Athletes Players Association. He said healthy and safety could be compromised if an athlete is unable to wear a brand that fits better. Huma said it also limits an athletes’ NIL earning potential.

