AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:38 p.m. EST

Rodgers’ return will come next season with Jets out of playoff hunt and QB not 100% healthy

Aaron Rodgers’ quest to make an improbable return this season for the New York Jets appears over. The 40-year-old quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday he’s not yet 100% healthy in his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon and is still a few weeks away. Rodgers said if the Jets had won last Sunday at Miami and remained in the postseason hunt, he “would have pushed it as far as I could this week” even at less than full health to play against Washington on Sunday. But the Jets were routed 30-0 and eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight year.

NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The intensity of NFL fandom that increased with the surge of fantasy football has spiked further in the age of online betting. The accessibility of social media has put players in position to feel that ferocity as never before. That’s one reason why the league has a wellness program for these uniquely high-profile employees. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is one player who spoke out recently about hateful and racist messages directed toward him on social media after a tough loss. Dealing with the ups and downs of digital feedback is a big challenge.

Backup QBs are on display all around the NFL as injury-depleted teams push toward the postseason

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It can happen almost overnight: a backup quarterback goes from holding a clipboard to being thrust into action. Backups are on display all around the NFL right now after a flurry of starters have gone down for the season with injuries and teams have needed help to keep their postseason hopes alive. At the end of Week 15, 18 teams had started quarterbacks who weren’t their first-string passers on opening day; 56 different quarterbacks have started an NFL game this season. And as starters continue going down, the value of backups keeps rising.

Ja Morant’s suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns has ended. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has returned Morant to the starting lineup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is showing his support ahead of Morant’s expected return. He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Welcome back!! Go be GREAT again!!” and addressed it to No. 12, Morant’s jersey. Under the terms of his suspension, Morant was able to practice and travel with the Grizzlies and take part in morning shootarounds. But he was not permitted to be in an arena with his team during games.

Jake Paul will train with USA Boxing fighters, accompany team to Paris Olympics to raise exposure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Paul is teaming up with USA Boxing to put a spotlight on the nation’s top competitors at the Paris Olympics. The YouTube star and professional boxer will train with Olympic qualifiers and other fighters at USA Boxing’s home base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next year and he will amplify their stardom on his social media channels. Paul also plans to accompany the U.S. team to France in July. Paul’s exposure could be a compelling asset for USA Boxing as it attempts to persuade fighters to compete for their country.

Long losing streaks are uncomfortable for NBA players. It can be part of their pro indoctrination

Pick an NBA player’s name, any name, and they’re not hard-wired for skids. Players like top draft pick Victor Wembanyama typically have been on winning teams before coming to the NBA, not ones that stack up defeats at historic rates. For Wembanyama, along with youngsters like Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson in Detroit and Bilal Coulibaly of Washington, losing has become part of their NBA education. Misery does love company, and the Pistons, losers of 24 straight games, have some in the Spurs and Wizards. Despite the presence of Wembanyama, the Spurs have dropped 19 of 20 games, while the Wizards have lost 16 of 18.

Column: Reviewing the year in golf based on shots from every club in the bag

One swing can win a tournament. Rose Zhang and Rory McIlroy know all about that. And one swing can lose a tournament. Just ask Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners at the PGA Championship. This is the annual review of golf by looking at shots struck from every club in the bag to tell a story. That starts with driver and finishes with wedges and the putter. The putter might have been the most popular of all the shots. That belongs to Nick Taylor and his 72-foot eagle putt to be the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954.

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has been named The Associated Press coach of the year in college football. The Huskies are 13-0, won the Pac-12 championship and have a spot in the College Football Playoff in just DeBoer’s second year in charge. The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line. In DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies are 24-2 overall. Mike Norvell of Florida State was second in voting and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was third.

QB transfers dominate the headlines. But the portal’s had a major impact on other positions too

All the attention surrounding quarterbacks who switch schools has overshadowed how the popularity of the transfer portal has affected the way colleges try stockpile talent at other positions. The Associated Press measured the impact of the transfers by tracking the top 20 prospects at every position each year from 2019-22 according to the 247Sports Composite. Nearly two-thirds of those 80 quarterbacks already have switched schools or are currently in the portal. But about 55% of the cornerbacks and about half of the safeties, running backs, wide receivers and inside linebackers also have either transferred or are doing so.

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to 1-year deal worth $5 million

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen isn’t going anywhere. The Pittsburgh Pirates star is remaining in his adopted hometown after agreeing to a one-year contract for the 2024 season worth $5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it was not yet finalized. The 37-year-old McCutchen hit .256 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 112 games while serving primarily as a designated hitter in 2023. He collected his 2,000th career hit in June and was sitting on 299 career home runs in September when he partially tore his left Achilles tendon while legging out a double against Milwaukee.

