AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:38 p.m. EDT

Travis helps No. 4 Florida State snap 7-game losing streak to Clemson with 31-24 overtime victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to start overtime and No. 4 Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Clemson 31-24. Travis also threw for another TD and ran for a score for the Seminoles, who ended a frustrating seven-game losing streak to the Tigers. Travis was 21 of 37 for 289 yards, including a perfectly lofted pass that Coleman caught in stride and hushed the raucous Death Valley crowd. Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach forced a Klubnik fumble and scooped it up for a 56-yard TD return to tie things at 24-all.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is believed to have only 1 torn ligament, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which is an injury that should not be career-threatening. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The person says the full extent of Chubb’s injury won’t be known until he has surgery. Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh when he was hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had the same knee reconstructed when he tore several ligaments in 2015 while playing in college at Georgia.

Europe rallies to pull even with US at 8-8 going into final day of Solheim Cup

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe has picked up the pace at the Solheim Cup and pulled even with the United States at 8-8 after splitting the morning foursome matches and winning the afternoon fourballs. The contest will be decided by the 12 singles matches on Sunday when Europe will try to win an unprecedented third straight Solheim Cup. The Europeans had to come from behind after the Americans took a 4-0 lead on Friday. The U.S. kept its two-point lead from the first day after the teams split the morning session on Saturday but Europe was in control during most of the afternoon and ended up winning it 3-1.

Lots of dignitaries but no real fireworks — only electronic flash — as the Asian Games open

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The opening ceremony of the Asian Games in China offered all the staples of a major international sports event. Dignitaries greeted General Secretary Xi Jinping, fans packed the 80,000-seat Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday, and many of the 12,417 participants from 45 nations and territories paraded to officially open the two-week competition. Next year’s Paris Olympics will field about 10,500 competitors. One big thing was missing: real fireworks, the exploding kind that smell of power and burnt fuses. Instead, the high-tech games offered plenty of electronic flash, 3D animations and a virtual torchbearer.

Bubba Wallace on pole at Texas after making 2nd round of NASCAR’s playoffs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bubba Wallace will start from the pole at Texas. It is the first race in the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs, and comes after Wallace just made the cut to make the round of 12. Wallace turned a lap of 188.337 mph in the final round of qualifying Saturday. He finished ahead of fellow playoff contenders and RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. It is the second career pole for Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver who entered the round of 12 in 12th place after the points were reset following the first three playoff races.

Ludvig Åberg dealing with lofty expectations as Europe’s widely admired Ryder Cup rookie

Ludvig Åberg is the world’s most talked-about young golfer and is about to play in his first Ryder Cup less than four months after the 23-year-old Swede turned pro. It’s not just his long and accurate drives that set him apart from other up-and-coming talents. It’s the composure and temperament that helped Åberg rip through the college golf scene in the United States and was noticeable even before that as a kid playing in southern Sweden. Yet the tension and raucous atmosphere of a Ryder Cup can bring the fire out of even the most mild-mannered of golfers.

Judge hits 3 home runs, becomes first Yankees player to do it twice in one season

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a curtain call from the Yankee Stadium crowd. Judge also doubled during his second career three-homer game — both coming within the past month. He also went deep three times Aug. 23 at home against Washington.

Team World sweeps opening three matches against Team Europe at Laver Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3, helping Team World win the first three singles matches of the Laver Cup international tournament. Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo also claimed wins for Team World, along with the doubles pairing of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Monfils came to Auger-Aliassime’s side of the court twice to verbally spar with him during their match, and the Canadian ignored his taunts both times. Monfils repeatedly played to the crowd, cupping his ear to hear cheers or sitting on advertising boardings along the edge of the black court at Rogers Arena and shrugging to the crowd when a call didn’t go his way.

Cowboys carry on after star cornerback Trevon Diggs’ season-ending knee injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are carrying on without Trevon Diggs after the star cornerback’s season-ending knee injury. The Dallas defense has been playing at a level that matched the club’s Super Bowl expectations. Now the depth of that unit will get a severe test after Diggs tore his left ACL in practice. The coaching staff and owner/general manager Jerry Jones are confident in that depth. DaRon Bland is likely to start alongside offseason free agent pickup Stephon Gilmore. Jourdan Lewis could get most of the slot work. Lewis made his season debut last week after missing most of 2022 with a broken foot.

Jets’ Rodgers is focused on getting healthy and playing again but won’t put a timeline on his return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers misses being around his New York Jets teammates and feels a bit isolated at times as he recovers from surgery on his torn left Achilles tendon. The star quarterback joked during an appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that it’s like the reverse darkness retreat. The 39-year-old Rodgers said he doesn’t want to get caught up in timelines for his recovery from the injury. He says he’s focused on getting healthy and putting himself in position to play again.

