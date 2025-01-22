AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:37 p.m. EST

Winter storm causes rescheduling of NBA and college games across the South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA and multiple college basketball conferences postponed games in response to winter weather that broke snowfall records in some southern states and coated others with a mix of snow and ice. Wednesday night’s NBA contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans was called off a day after Winter Storm Enzo dumped about a foot of snow in New Orleans. LSU’s fifth-ranked women’s basketball team was unable to fly on Wednesday to South Carolina. So the Southeastern Conference chose to postpone the Tigers’ game at the No. 2 Gamecocks from Thursday until Friday evening. The Sun Belt conference also changed tip-off times for four men’s basketball games.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn agrees to terms with Jets to be head coach, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the hiring says the New York Jets and Aaron Glenn have agreed to terms on making the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator their head coach. Glenn oversaw the Lions’ defense the past four years and beat out 15 other candidates for the job as the Jets went through an extensive search to find their next coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Glenn agreed to coach the Jets.

Jaguars and GM Trent Baalke agree to part ways amid coaching search chaos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates. Owner Shad Khan made the announcement hours after Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew his name for consideration for the Jaguars job and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers. Coen had been scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Khan says “we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately.” Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager.

Patrick Mahomes on whether NFL officials favor the Chiefs: ‘The referees are doing their best’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does not believe NFL officials are calling games to help his team win. That has been the national discourse following last week’s divisional-round matchup with Houston, in which the Texans were twice penalized for hits on the two-time NFL MVP. Yet most statistical breakdowns show that the opponents of Kansas City have benefited from flags than the Chiefs have over the years, including in games that come down to the wire. Asked whether he believes the Chiefs are getting more than their share of flags, Mahomes replied: “I don’t feel that way.”

‘Best rookie year of all time?’ Jayden Daniels has the Commanders a win away from the Super Bowl

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels is getting praised around the league after leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game against the odds and expectations. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the rookie quarterback doesn’t play like this is his first season as a pro. Houston’s C.J. Stroud called it the best rookie season in NFL history. Daniels remains the same player he was when he first stepped on the field for spring workouts. He’s now one victory away from becoming the first rookie QB to take a team to the Super Bowl.

Pro Picks: Sticking with the preseason prediction of an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Familiar foes are facing off in the conference championship games in the NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the fourth time in the past five postseasons. The Chiefs have won all three playoff matchups, including the AFC championship game four years ago. The Bills ended Kansas City’s bid for a perfect season with a 30-21 victory in Week 11. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders visit Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. The NFC East rivals split their season series, each winning at home.

Dodgers announce deal with prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who gets $6.5 million signing bonus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have announced their deal with prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, agreeing to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus. A 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph, Sasaki announced his intention to sign with the Dodgers on Friday and was to be introduced at a news conference Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. He joined fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the Dodgers in a decision many baseball executives long expected. Sasaki had until Thursday to finalize a contract.

Man City sent to brink of Champions League exit by PSG. Real Madrid routs Salzburg to advance

Manchester City is on the brink of a humiliating Champions League exit after a stunning 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Real Madrid is no longer at risk after routing Salzburg 5-1. Man City blew a two-goal lead in a high-stakes clash of super-wealthy underachievers. But PSG and Man City could both be eliminated next week. City must beat Club Brugge and PSG goes to Stuttgart which is currently has the 24th and last qualification place in the 36-team standings. Arsenal and Inter Milan rose to third and fourth place. Arsenal neat Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 and Inter won 1-0 at Sparta Prague.

Spurs-Pacers games in Paris have a notable absence, with Gregg Popovich recovering at home

PARIS (AP) — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle has coached more games against San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich than anyone else. They’ve had 87 head-to-head matchups, including playoffs. Thursday was supposed to be No. 88. It won’t happen, and nobody knows when or if Popovich will be back on the Spurs’ sideline. Popovich’s absence is a glaring one in Paris this week for the pair of NBA matchups between the Pacers and Spurs on Thursday and Saturday. He is back home, recovering from a November stroke.

AP’s all-College Football Playoff team features an all-Ohio State offensive backfield

Ohio State’s run to its first national championship in a decade enabled the Buckeyes to dominate the Associated Press’ all-College Football Playoff team. Ohio State has 11 players on the team. Buckeyes make up the entire offensive backfield with Will Howard at quarterback and TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins at running back. The AP changed the way it put together its postseason all-star teams this season as college football introduced an expanded 12-team playoff that had some schools playing as many as four postseason games. The AP released an all-bowl team Jan. 7 for players who competed in non-playoff bowl games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.