AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:37 p.m. EDT

76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round exits from playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs. It was the second time in that span that he lost a series lead and a Game 7. Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond. The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinal series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road. Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. He had two years left on his contract. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

As NBA coaching changes mount, some lament the lack of job security

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Denver’s Michael Malone are two of the four NBA coaches to have spent at least eight years with their current team. They know how rare that is. Spoelstra and Malone both spoke out Monday following the recent dismissals of three coaches who aren’t far removed from great success. That’s 2019 NBA champion Nick Nurse, 2021 champion Mike Budenholzer and 2021 Western Conference champion and 2022 coach of the year Monty Williams. Nurse was fired by Toronto, Budenholzer by Milwaukee and Williams by Phoenix. And then on Tuesday, Philadelphia dismissed Doc Rivers.

Sunny NHL playoffs: Every Stanley Cup semifinalist team is from the Sun Belt for the first time

The NHL is about to stage a very non-traditional pair of conference finals. Every game will be played in the Sun Belt for the first time. There is not an Original Six franchise in sight. Carolina will take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights open the West final Friday night in Las Vegas. Even with Sun Belt teams filling every spot in the finals for the first time, this quartet isn’t new to the playoffs. All have made it to a Stanley Cup Final.

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Rahm is playing some of his best golf and likes what he sees at the PGA Championship. Oak Hill has been restored to what Donald Ross intended. For the second major of the year, it’s long and framed by thick grass. Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill in 2013. The course and conditions are different from what he faces this week. But he noticed how discipline and a good wedge game could go a long way. Rahm isn’t ready to think about a Grand Slam this year. He just wants as many major championships as possible.

WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, for two games after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant. Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, was suspended without pay Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for a different issue — a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby. Hammon and the Aces have not responded to requests for comment.

Judge bristles at cheater talk after taking sideways glance before big home run

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said he doesn’t appreciate being branded a potential cheater after he took a sideways peek at something before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said his team spoke to Major League Baseball about the positioning of New York’s base coaches. The league said it was aware of Monday’s situation and would be paying attention to it, Toronto’s second-year manager said.

CTE cases in soccer players raise fresh questions about safety of heading the ball

Four more former professional soccer players have been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The Concussion Legacy Foundation says the North American Soccer League veterans were found to have the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions in athletes, combat veterans and others who have sustained repeated head trauma. English star Jimmy Fryatt was one of them. He was considered one of the best at heading the ball. Researchers say the practice is dangerous and should be phased out, especially for children. The new diagnoses come as soccer officials gather in Chicago for a Head Injury Summit. Some of the ex-players’ families say hearing from those who suffered from the disease is a key to preventing and treating it.

Inter beats city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has reached its first Champions League final in more than a decade with a 1-0 victory against city rival AC Milan. Inter had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the semifinal and Lautaro Martinez’s 74th-minute goal ended any hopes for Milan to stage a comeback. The Nerazzurri won the so-called “Euroderby” 3-0 on aggregate to progress to its first final since it won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010. And it was the same formidable attacking partnership that led Inter to the Serie A title two years ago that proved decisive again, as Romelu Lukaku set up Martínez for the only goal. Inter will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10.

Column: Shaun Micheel’s name is on the PGA Championship trophy and he’s proud of it

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Shaun Micheel is back at Oak Hill 20 years after he won the PGA Championship there. His 7-iron to a few inches on the final hole remains one of the great closing shots by a major champion. Micheel remembers kissing the belly of his pregnant wife when he walked off the green. His son now is 19 and with him at Oak Hill. Micheel never won again on the PGA Tour. He knows his place in the game. He’s proud of his major title. But he still regrets how he let the win affect the rest of his career. He says he played to keep his job.

Djokovic takes issue with Norrie’s behavior at Italian Open: ‘Not fair play’

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was in command from the start and never really let up in a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Cameron Norrie to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year. Djokovic is aiming for his seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico and he had his entire game clicking after struggling at times in the previous rounds. Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Holger Rune in a rematch of the Paris Masters final that the 20-year-old Dane won in November. Rune beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 and will next face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

