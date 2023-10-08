AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:35 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5, Miami slides after epic gaffe and hoops schools make history

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in the rankings. No. 1 Georgia got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan had 11 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote. Oklahoma jumped seven places after beating Texas. The Longhorns slipped to No. 9. For the first time ever, basketball blue bloods Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville are ranked in football at the same time.

Colts lose rookie QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with right shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. The Colts say he will not return. The rookie was hurt at the end of a 4-yard run with 4:29 to play. He appeared to go down awkwardly and also took a hit to the shoulder. Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent and eventually to the locker room. He was the fourth overall selection in April’s draft and has made four starts this season but only has finished one game.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce leaves game vs Vikings with right ankle injury, questionable to return

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the game with a right ankle injury in the second quarter at Minnesota and is questionable to return. Kelce caught a short pass in the right flat from Patrick Mahomes on second-and-1 when he turned up the field and lost his footing in an awkward fall to the turf for no gain. He jogged off with a noticeable hitch and spent several minutes trying to walk back and forth on the sideline. Then he limped into a tunnel for further examination. CBS reported that Kelce was taken for X-rays on his right foot. Kelce’s rumored girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, was not at the game.

Kiptum sets world marathon record in Chicago in 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge’s mark

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon. Kiptum finished in 2 hours, 35 seconds to shatter fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge’s old mark by 34 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also took advantage of cool and cloudy weather that’s considered ideal for a marathon to win the women’s race in 2:13:44. That’s the second-fastest ever for a woman at the 26.2-mile distance. Kiptum won the London Marathon in the spring in 2:01:25 and shaved almost a minute off the world record set last year in Berlin by Kipchoge. Hassan’s time is second behind the women’s world record of 2:11:53 set last month in Berlin by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia.

Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won two more gold medals at the 2023 gymnastics world championships. She first claimed the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition, and returned later in the afternoon to take the gold medal in the floor exercise final. In Antwerp, Belgium, where she started her collection of 23 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage. She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event. Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.

Pickett hits Pickens for late touchdown as Steelers rally to stun mistake-prone Ravens 17-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. Pickett and the rest of Pittsburgh’s sporadic offense managed little over the game’s first 55 minutes. A late interception by rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers life and Pickett responded by driving Pittsburgh 80 yards in eight plays, the last 41 coming on a rainbow down the sideline to Pickens. Lamar Jackson threw for 236 yards for the Ravens, who fell into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North at 3-2.

Mac Jones benched again while Patriots suffer worst home shutout in franchise history

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are struggling like they never have since Bill Belichick took over in 2000. The Patriots are 1-4 after getting shut out 34-0 by the New Orleans Saints. That came a week after a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that was the worst loss in Belichick’s career. This one is the biggest home shutout in Patriots history, and second only to a 52-0 loss to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. Belichick says the answer is to “start over.” Asked if Mac Jones was still the starting quarterback, Belichick said it wasn’t all Jones’ fault.

Etienne runs for 2 TDs and Jaguars beat Bills 25-20 for back-to-back London wins

LONDON (AP) — Travis Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the jet-lagged Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars may not want to leave London after getting back-to-back wins in the British capital, ending Buffalo’s three-game winning streak and proving they can hang with an AFC powerhouse. The Bills had routed their past three opponents but looked tired at times, rushed for only 29 yards, and had a rash of injuries. Etienne scored on a 35-yard run with just under three minutes left after carrying it in from 6 yards earlier.

Moss upstages Taylor’s return in Colts’ 23-16 victory over Titans. Richardson injures shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zack Moss upstaged the return of Jonathan Taylor by running for a career-high 165 yards and two scores and Gardner Minshew was sharp in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson to lead the Indianapolis Colts past the Tennessee Titans 23-16. The Colts snapped a seven-game losing streak at home by beating the Titans for the first time in six tries. Richardson left with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. Richardson was ruled out early in the third quarter after going 9 of 12 for 98 yards. Ryan Tannehill was 23 of 34 with 264 yards but had a game-sealing interception in the waning seconds. Derrick Henry was held to 43 yards on 13 carries.

Young and Plum each score 26 points as Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum each scored 26 points and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas point guard Chelsea Gray finished with 20 points and nine assists on her 31st birthday, A’ja Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds. Young made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Five New York players scored in double figures. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, Jonquel Jones totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

