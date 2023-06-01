AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:33 p.m. EDT

History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

DENVER (AP) — The NBA Finals will end in six games. At least, that’s what history says. Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals — the 77th title series starts Thursday night in Denver when the Nuggets play host to the Miami Heat — the series has ended in six games 30 times. That’s by far the most common outcome. The title series has gone to Game 7 on 19 occasions, ended in five games on 18 occasions and wound up as a four-game sweep only nine times.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and there is no mystery about who Gregg Popovich and company are going to bring in to revive the Alamo City. Victor Wembanyama could have started packing for Texas the night of the NBA draft lottery. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France will be San Antonio-bound minutes after the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Intrigue begins with the No. 2 pick, when the Charlotte Hornets will likely decide between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. A pair of twin brothers and a number of freshmen should also go in the top 10.

Mirra Andreeva is a teen who doesn’t like homework, wins easily at French Open; Coco Gauff next

PARIS (AP) — Mirra Andreeva is the latest teen sensation in tennis, a 16-year-old Russian who is the youngest player to win a match in the women’s main draw at the French Open since 2005. The 143rd-ranked Andreeva made her way through qualifying rounds last week without dropping a set to earn her debut berth in the women’s bracket at a Grand Slam tournament. She is making things look easy so far at Roland Garros. A 6-1, 6-2 victory over Diane Perry of France in 77 minutes on Thursday put her in the third round. Next for Andreeva is a match against 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference will play eight league games in 2024 when it expands to 16 teams with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, but beyond that the schedule model is to be determined. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the conference’s presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to a scheduling conundrum that has been debated for more than a year. The SEC has been holding its spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Conference leaders have been trying to decide between a nine-game conference schedule that would include three annual rivalry games and an eight-game model with one annual rivalry game.

Stevens: Mazzulla will be back as Celtics coach, team ‘without a doubt’ wants Brown to return

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens sees a team in need of small tweaks, not massive disruption to leadership or its core. Stevens says coach Joe Mazzulla will return next season after guiding the Celtics to 57 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Stevens says they do plan to add at least one assistant to Mazzulla’s coaching staff after losing Damon Stoudamire. Stevens says they “without a doubt” want Jaylen Brown, who is eligible to receive a supermax extension in July, to return. He also said Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has yet to decide whether to have surgery on the strained forearm that limited him during the conference finals.

Patrick Kane has hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to be out 4-6 months

Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to miss four to six months. Agent Pat Brisson confirmed Kane’s operation in a text message to The Associated Press. Kane has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him this past season with the Chicago Blackhawks and then in the playoffs with the New York Rangers. Brisson expects Kane to make a full recovery. It was not immediately clear what the surgery means for Kane’s status as a pending free agent.

Churchill Downs implements safety, performance standards to address recent spate of horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s oversight authority and Churchill Downs have each announced additional safety and health initiatives in the wake of 12 recent deaths since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) will conduct additional post-entry screening of horses to identify those at increased risk for injury. Churchill Downs announced it would immediately limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for poor performers. A second independent analysis of Churchill Downs’ training and racing surfaces continues with results to be made public upon completion.

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff wins after waiting out marathon; Alcaraz, Djokovic on court Friday

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff had to wait and wait and wait to get on the court for her second-round match at the French Open. That’s because the match before hers lasted nearly 5 1/2 hours. When the 2022 runner-up in Paris did get out there, she won in a little more than an hour to set up an all-teen showdown against Mirra Andreeva. Some of the top names in tennis are due on court Friday: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.

NCAA champ Rose Zhang makes impressive LPGA Tour debut in Mizuho Americas Open

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA individual champion Rose Zhang made an impressive debut on the LPGA Tour in the Mizuho Americas Open in the shadow of New York City. The 20-year-old from Stanford who has dominated women’s amateur golf for more than two years shot a 2-under 70 on the Liberty National Golf Club. Zhang, whose 12 wins at Stanford were more than even Tiger Woods, announced she was turning pro last week. She is five shots off the early lead held by Lauren Hartlage, who had a career-best 65. Aditi Ashok of India was second at 5-under.

