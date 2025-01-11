AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:33 a.m. EST

Ohio State getting shot at 6th national title after 28-14 win over Texas in CFP semi Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quinshon Judkins ran for two touchdowns before Jack Sawyer forced a fumble by his former roommate and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that he returned 83 yards for a touchdown with 2:13 left as Ohio State beat Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl. The 13-2 Buckeyes advance for a shot at their sixth national title. Their semifinal victory came in the same stadium where they were champions in the debut of the College Football Playoff as a four-team format. Now they have the opportunity to be the winner again in the debut of the expanded 12-team field when they play Notre Dame on January 20.

Ohio State, Notre Dame to meet for title, long after upset losses

Two upset losses stood out among the rest in college football this season. Notre Dame suffered one of them. Ohio State the other. In years past, that might have been enough to knock both teams out of the hunt for a national title. This year, with the debut of the 12-team playoff, those two teams will play for it. The Buckeyes defeated Texas 28-14 on Friday night to set up a Jan. 20 meeting against the Fighting Irish. Ohio State hasn’t lost since it fell 13-10 to Michigan in November. Notre Dame hasn’t lost since it fell 16-14 to Northern Illinois way back in September.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay. The Eagles quarterback hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts was out of the protocol and was “ready to roll” against the Packers. Hurts returned to practice this week. There are five phases in the concussion protocol, with the final one clearance by an independent neurological consultant.

Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. The NFC-leading Lions had four players selected. They are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett earned his seventh nod while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was chosen for the fourth time.

Lindsey Vonn impresses skiing into fifth place in her first World Cup downhill race since 2019

ST ANTON, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has skied into an impressive fifth place in her first World Cup downhill race for six years. The 40-year-old United States star is the greatest downhill racer in women’s World Cup history. She was fastest in the first part of the course touching 124 kph (77 mph) and finished 0.58 seconds behind race leader Federica Brignone of Italy. Vonn raised both arms in the air and flashed a big smile when she crossed the finish line and saw her time. She’s making a comeback racing with a titanium knee after surgery last year.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, a setback that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season. The team said Watson, who has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries, felt discomfort in his ankle after “rolling” it while in Miami. Tests showed he re-ruptured the tendon, requiring another operation. The Browns said Friday in a statement that Watson is expected to miss “significant time” in 2025. Even before the setback, the team was expected to overhaul the QB position next season. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

LA Rams head for Arizona and a crucial playoff game with their minds on their fire-ravaged hometown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have been preparing for their biggest game of the season amid the catastrophic wildfires besieging their home area. The players and coaches tasked with separating football from real life are finding it difficult, but they are determined to meet the challenges on all fronts when they “host” the Minnesota Vikings at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium on Monday night. Only a few Rams employees had been affected by the fires until Thursday afternoon, when the Kenneth Fire broke out a few miles from the team’s training complex in suburban Woodland Hills, sending smoke high into the sky with alarming speed.

Lakers coach JJ Redick confirms his family’s home was lost in the Pacific Palisades fire

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed his family lost its home in the raging wildfire in Pacific Palisades this week. Redick spoke about the fire’s impact for the first time Friday after practice with the Lakers, whose scheduled game Saturday against San Antonio was postponed late Friday. Redick said the rented home burned down Tuesday while the Lakers were on the road in Dallas. Redick’s wife and two sons were safely away from the neighborhood, but Redick drove into Pacific Palisades on Wednesday to see the fire’s impact.

Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy share Sony Open lead

HONOLULU (AP) — Patrick Fishburn had a fast start at the Sony Open. Denny McCarthy overcame a sluggish start. All they share in common is being atop the leaderboard at Waialae going into the weekend. Fishburn had three straight birdies early and chipped in for another for a 65. McCarthy shot a 66 after overcoming a pair of missed short par putts. They were at 10-under 130 and had a one-shot lead over Kensei Hirate of Japan, Eric Cole and Paul Peterson. Those live leading players have never won on the PGA Tour. Hideki Matsuyama had a 69 and was six shots behind.

Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a real rivalry atop men’s tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — When Carlos Alcaraz is on court for a training session, perhaps working on his newly revamped service motion, he’s doing so to buttress a game already good enough to claim four Grand Slam titles. He’s also got his young rival, Jannik Sinner, in mind. No. 1 Sinner and No. 3 Alcaraz are setting themselves up at the top of men’s tennis as the 2025 Slam season is set to start Sunday (Saturday EST) at the Australian Open. Sinner is the defending champion at Melbourne Park and is coming off a season with two major trophies. Alcaraz won the other two men’s Slam events in 2024.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.