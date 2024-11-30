AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:31 p.m. EST

Michigan, Ohio State fight broken up with police pepper spray after Wolverines stun Buckeyes 13-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fight broke out at midfield after Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 as Wolverines players attempted to plant their flag and were met by Buckeyes who confronted them. Police had to use pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves in the melee that overshadowed the rivalry game on Saturday. Ohio State police said in a statement “multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray.” Ohio State police will investigate the fight. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he understood the actions of his players. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said everybody needs to do better.

Sellers’ 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to go lifts No. 16 South Carolina to 17-14 win over No. 12 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to play lifted No. 16 South Carolina to a 17-14 victory over No. 12 Clemson. The Gamecocks won their sixth straight game, including four over ranked opponents, and may have played themselves into the College Football Playoff’s 12-team field. They wouldn’t have done it without Sellers, who spun away from a defender in the backfield, broke through the line and cut left on his way to the winning score. Sellers rushed for 166 yards and threw for 164 in South Carolina’s second straight win at Clemson.

Gus Malzahn is leaving UCF to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator, AP source says

Gus Malzahn is resigning as Central Florida’s head coach to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator. That’s according to a person familiar with the hire who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Seminoles have not confirmed Malzahn’s move, which is pending a background check. The Knights made official that Malzahn is leaving in a statement released a day after UCF concluded its season with a 28-14 loss to Utah. Malzahn finished with a 28-24 mark in four years at UCF, the last two ending with losing records. He coached at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired in 2020.

Mikaela Shiffrin suffers abrasion on hip during crash on final run of World Cup giant slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin says she suffered an abrasion on her left hip when crashing during her second run of a World Cup giant slalom race. Shiffrin was going for her 100th World Cup win when she crashed, did a flip and slid into the protective fencing. The 29-year-old was taken off the hill on a sled and waved to the cheering crowd before going to a clinic for evaluation. She said later in a video posted on social media that there wasn’t “too much cause for concern at this point.” She plans to skip the slalom race Sunday, writing on Instagram she will be “cheering from the sideline.”

Andrew Luck returns to Stanford as the GM of the football program

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford in hopes of turning around a struggling football program that he once helped become a national power. Athletic director Bernard Muir announced that Luck has been hired as the general manager of the Stanford football team and tasked with overseeing all aspects of the program that just finished its fourth straight 3-9 season. Luck will work with coach Troy Taylor on recruiting and roster management, and with athletic department and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support and stadium experience. Luck has kept a low profile since his surprise retirement from the NFL at age 29 in 2019.

Saka stars in Arsenal rout at West Ham as Van Nistelrooy watches new team Leicester lose

Arsenal was inspired by Bukayo Saka in scoring five goals in a wild first half before settling for a 5-2 win over West Ham that lifted the team into second place in the Premier League. Arsenal is attempting to chase down Liverpool and is now six points behind the leader. Saka was one of five different scorers for Arsenal at the Olympic Stadium and also had a hand in three goals, by Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard. Ruud van Nistelrooy witnessed at first hand the scale of his task to keep Leicester in the league. Leicester was beaten at Brentford 4-1 in front of Van Nistelrooy, who watched from the stands after being hired on Friday.

Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for Wolverines’ 4th straight win over bitter rival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10, likely ending the Buckeyes’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game next week. Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot. Ohio State got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

US and England women draw 0-0 in Emma Hayes’ homecoming

LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes witnessed a dominant display from her players at a packed Wembley stadium, but the U.S. coach could not taste victory on her return to England. Hayes, who led the U.S. women team to the Olympic gold medal this summer after winning 14 major trophies at Chelsea, came back to her home country on Saturday for a friendly against England. The U.S had the best chances but the game ended in a goalless draw.

Jared Porter acknowledges he sent inappropriate text message to reporter, leading Mets to fire him

Jared Porter acknowledged he sent an inappropriate text message to a reporter while he was a Chicago Cubs executive in 2016, which led to the New York Mets firing him as general manager in 2021 after just 38 days. Porter made his first public comments on his firing during an episode of the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast released Friday. Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13, 2020, and fired on Jan. 19, 2021, about nine hours after an ESPN report detailing that he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter.

Norris defies orders to help Piastri and Verstappen loses the Qatar pole to Russell

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lando Norris ignored team orders as he handed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri the win the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix in a one-two finish for the team. Norris started on pole position and kept the lead at the start as Piastri squeezed past the Mercedes of George Russell for second. Norris gave the lead to Piastri with the finish line in sight, paying back Piastri for gifting him a win in a sprint race in Brazil when Norris was still fighting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. Champion Max Verstappen was fastest in qualifying but was penalized, elevating Russell to first on the grid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.