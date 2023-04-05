AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is at the Masters for the 25th time. Not even he knows how much longer he will keep playing. Woods says he doesn’t know how many more he has in him because of injuries to his legs and back. He describes his right leg as being full of hardware. Woods brings a degree a normalcy to this Masters that is filled with chatter and speculation about LIV Golf. Woods still draws the biggest crowd. Now he sees if he can match the Masters record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player of making 23 cuts in a row.

Embiid scores 52, leads 76ers past Celtics 103-101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid strengthened his MVP bid with 52 points, 13 rebounds, and the NBA scoring leader carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics. James Harden had 20 points and 10 assists. Derrick White scored 26 points for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum had 19. P.J. Tucker gave Embiid and the Sixers the help they needed when he buried three late 3-pointers that turned a one-point deficit into a 101-95 lead. Embiid made 20 of 25 shots from the floor and 12 of 13 free throws en route to his ninth game of the season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid scored 50 points for the third time this season.

Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors, getting back into condition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the Warriors after more than a month away from the team and is working his way back to being able to play again for the defending NBA champions. Wiggins says his family needed him an he appreciated the Warriors’ support in allowing him to be there for them during a crucial time. Wiggins was set to miss his 23rd straight game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City and hasn’t played since Feb. 13 versus Washington. He says he expects to play again soon. Coach Steve Kerr says he expects to have a better idea in the next couple of days when Wiggins might be able to play.

AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 11% year after lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the biggest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press. The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March. Texas Rangers second baseman and union executive subcommittee member Marcus Semien calls it “a step in the right direction.” The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.

Mickelson back at Masters after year away from Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson returned to Augusta National on Tuesday for a practice round ahead of the Masters. He missed the event last year for the first time since 1994, after some controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway circuit were published. Mickelson is now one of LIV Golf’s star attractions. He is among 18 players from the circuit playing this week, including six former Masters champions. Mickelson called it his “favorite week” and lamented missing it a year ago. He also said he has no problems with players that have been critical of his decision to leave the PGA Tour, including 1992 champion Fred Couples, who recently referred to Mickelson as a “nutbag.”

Rory McIlroy returns to Masters in search of green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlory is back at Augusta National, where one of the coolest moments of his career happened last year on the 18th hole on Sunday, when he and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back hole-outs to finish the Masters. What might top that moment this Sunday? Finally slipping on the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. McIlory has learned much about himself over the years and believes some of the scar tissue that built up with each disappointment was shed with that bunker shot a year ago. When you add that confidence and positive mindset to a string of brilliant performances, there’s a reason why McIlroy is among the favorites to win the Masters this week.

UConn March Madness steamroller could be start of a new era

HOUSTON (AP) — There was a short list of believers in the potential of a rebuilt UConn roster before the season started. It was made up mostly of the UConn players and coaches themselves. The team that was among “others receiving votes” in the first AP poll of the season ended up “cutting down nets” after the last game. It was as sure a sign as any that in the new college landscape reconstituted by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals, anything is possible. For anyone. The Huskies not only won the title but won it in one of history’s most dominating runs through the NCAA Tournament. They won their six games by an average of 20 points, closing it out with a 76-59 pasting of San Diego State.

Lukaku representative requests action after racist incident

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s management company has reacted with outrage after the Inter Milan forward was shown a second yellow card and then sent off for a gesture toward Juventus fans who directed racist chants at him. The incident occurred after Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Italian Cup semifinals. Lukaku held his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after scoring. Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark says the “racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted.”

NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ+ political climate

After six NHL players recently opted out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights for the first time, the league’s commissioner says it is weighing the future of the events. Some NHL fans and LGBTQ+ supporters say it’s a sign that a political climate that has led to restrictions on LGTBQ+ people and transgender sports participation both in the U.S. and internationally is now threatening events that are meant to be fun and affirming. One advocate says that because the NHL has been such a leader in how to do Pride nights well, it’s conspicuous to see players roll back their support.

AP source: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says former Arizona Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating. McDonough claims he was eventually demoted after he objected to a scheme that would involve the use of so-called “burner phones” to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI. Cardinals spokesman Jim McCarthy says claims McDonough has made in the arbitration filing are false and reckless.

