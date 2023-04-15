AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:28 p.m. EDT

Brown scores 29, Celtics hold off late rally by Hawks 112-99

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.

Harden scores 23 as 76ers cruise past Nets 121-101 in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory. Tobias Harris added 19 points and the 76ers hit 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001. The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday. Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

Randle back from injury, starting for Knicks in Game 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers after missing the final five games of the regular season with a sprained left ankle. Randle hasn’t played since March 29, when he rolled his ankle against Miami. He had played in New York’s first 77 games before getting hurt. Randle was limited in practice this week, but New York’s leading scorer, who averaged a career-high 25.1 points, tested his ankle during pregame warmups and is ready to go. The Cavs will get back starting small forward Isaac Okoro, who missed the final six games with sore knee.

LeBron, Lakers back in playoffs against Ja Morant, Grizzlies

LeBron James is ready to be back in the postseason after his Lakers missed last year’s playoffs and were bounced in six games in 2021. James and Los Angeles will take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzles in the first round, which starts Sunday. The two teams haven’t faced each other in the playoffs before. The Lakers won 10 of their last 12 games and beat Minnesota in a play-in game. Memphis posted its second straight 50-win season for its third straight playoff berth and second in a row as the West’s No. 2 seed.

US Open champ Fitzpatrick holds 1-shot lead at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick had six birdies and a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 third hole and was at 14 under. Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to put himself in position for another chance at victory. Masters champ Jon Rahm thrilled the gallery with three straight birdies to open the round, but could not sustain that momentum and was at 8 under.

Blue Jackets fire coach Brad Larsen after 2 seasons

The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired coach Brad Larsen after two seasons without a playoff appearance. The Blue Jackets were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after going in with expectations to contend. They finished in last place in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 teams in the NHL. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen called the season extremely disappointing and said the responsibility for that lies with the entire organization. He also announced goaltending coach Manny Legace will not return. Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach.

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. And the losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Haaland scored twice in a 3-1 win over Leicester and now has 32 goals in the league. He is tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season but has eight more matches to play. City moved three points behind leader Arsenal in the title race. Chelsea’s 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea is languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.

Knight scores 2, US routs Czech Republic 9-1 in world semis

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the women’s hockey world championship gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic. The victory sets up a potential showdown against cross-border rival Canada in the championship game Sunday. Canada, which eked out a 3-2 overtime win over Sweden in the quarterfinals, plays Switzerland in the other semifinal. Adela Sapovalivova scored for the Czechs, who are making their Group A debut in the tournament after winning their first tournament bronze medal last year.

Germán leads Yankees over Twins 6-1 after sticky stuff flap

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán retired his first 16 batters, staying in the game after an extensive sticky substance check by umpires, leading the New York Yankees over the Twins 6-1. Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for New York, which stopped the Twins’ four-game winning streak. Germán struck out a career-high 11 and didn’t allow a hit until his 66th pitch when Christian Vázquez singled. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing with the umpires after Germán was checked by crew chief James Hoye and allowed to remain in the game.

Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later

BOSTON (AP) — The 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing is being marked with a wreath laying at the finish line to remember those who were killed, a day of community service and an event for the public to gather to reflect on the tragedy. Saturday’s anniversary lands two days before this year’s marathon and marks a decade since two bombs exploded near the finish line of the race, killing three and wounding more than 250 people. The explosions plunged Boston and its suburbs into a week of chaos amid a manhunt for two brothers who carried out the attack.

