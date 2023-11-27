AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EST

Panthers fire Frank Reich after 11 games and name Chris Tabor their interim head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge. The move came a day after the Panthers lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans. Owner David Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick. Instead, they are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach. Tabor’s first move was to fire quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Point differentials could come into play as NBA In-Season Tournament group phase ends Tuesday

MIAMI (AP) — Say this for the NBA. It will have some drama for the final night of group play in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. There are eight games left and all potentially have implications on who will advance. All teams play four games in the group stage. Fourteen teams are already done and the other 16 teams wrap up their group slates on Tuesday. Every group winner will reach the quarterfinals, and the best second-place team from each conference will earn a wild-card spot. There’s a really good chance that tiebreakers to separate teams will come into play. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head, and the second is point differential.

Lawson apologizes for shoving Eagles fan, alleging person threatened Bills players and families

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson has apologized for shoving a Philadelphia Eagles fan after alleging the person was making threatening remarks about players and their families. Lawson posted his apology on his Instagram account a day after a video showed him and five defensive teammates approach a spectator in the first row behind Buffalo’s bench during a 37-34 overtime loss at Philadelphia. The video showed Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips walking up and exchanging words with the unidentified spectator, when Lawson followed and shoved the fan. Messages left with the Eagles and the NFL were not immediately returned.

Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after losing 14 of their first 19 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods. General manager Bill Guerin announced the moves. Guerin did not say who would be replacing Evason on an interim basis. The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games this season. Evason was nearly a quarter of the way through his fourth full season as Minnesota’s coach. He got the job as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau in February 2020.

Cardinals get AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray to anchor revamped starting rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals agreed with AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray on a three-year contract Monday to anchor their staff heading into next season. The 34-year-old Gray went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA for Minnesota last season. He turned down a qualifying offer from the Twins, and St. Louis will lose its second-highest draft pick next year for signing him. The Cardinals went 71-91 last season for their worst record in more than three decades. Their rotation had a 5.08 ERA, the fifth-worst mark in the majors, and when you add the bullpen to the mix, they had a team-wide 4.79 ERA that ranked in the bottom half of the league.

Michael Penix Jr. and No. 3 Washington need the offense to start clicking again against No. 5 Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Rome Odunze can see not all is right with the offense for No. 3 Washington. It hasn’t looked quite right since Odunze caught the winning touchdown to beat Oregon back in October. The Ducks are the same team the Huskies will see in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game. There’s no debating that Washington hasn’t carved up defenses with the ease it displayed leading up to the 36-33 win over Oregon on Oct. 14. The Huskies know the offense must get better in short order.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders missed season finale at Utah with fracture in back, according to video

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders missed the season finale at Utah over the weekend due to a fracture in his back, according to a YouTube video posted by “Well Off Media.” The site is run by one of coach Deion Sanders’ children and has been tracking the Buffaloes with behind-the-scenes footage throughout the season. It’s unclear when Shedeur Sanders suffered the injury. He was sacked 52 times this season behind a struggling offensive line. Sanders threw for 3,230 yards to break the program’s single-season record of 3,200 set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Arizona up to No. 2; ‘Nova, BYU, Colorado State jump into top 20

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after its run to the Maui Invitational title. The Boilermakers beat three teams ranked among the top 11. They replace preseason No. 1 Kansas, which dropped to fifth after losing to Marquette in Maui. Arizona climbed to second, Marquette is third and Uconn is fourth. Villanova, BYU and Colorado State jumped into the top 20 while Colorado, Arkansas and USC were among those that dropped out of the poll.

USC up to 6th for best ranking in AP women’s poll in 29 years; South Carolina still unanimous No. 1

Southern Cal has its best ranking in 29 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll, moving up to No. 6. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice in the AP Top 25. UCLA, Stanford, Iowa and N.C. State round out the top five. The Wolfpack beat then-No. 3 Colorado last week and have gone from unranked in the preseason all the way to the top five. Colorado fell into a tie for seventh with LSU. Virginia Tech is ninth and Texas is 10th. Princeton and Marquette entered the rankings while Washington State and Oklahoma dropped out.

IndyCar champ Palou admits breach of contract as Spaniard tries to mitigate damages owed to McLaren

Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou admits he breached his contract with McLaren Racing when the Spaniard did an about-face and stayed at Chip Ganassi Racing. The admission came in Palou’s response to a lawsuit filed against him by McLaren in September seeking to recoup at least $23 million in losses the team calculated Palou’s reversal cost the organization. Palou’s 20-page response acknowledges that he changed his mind and focuses on limiting the financial damages he owes McLaren.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.