AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:26 p.m. EST

Michigan defense pressures Milroe all day, Wolverines beat No. 11 Alabama 19-13 in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michigan’s defense sacked Jalen Milroe five times and forced three turnovers by the Alabama quarterback to lead the Wolverines to a 19-13 victory over the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Dominic Zvada kicked four field goals and Davis Warren threw a first-half touchdown pass to Fredrick Moore for Michigan, which finished the season on a three-game winning streak that included back-to-back upsets of rival Ohio State and Alabama. Alabama’s season ended with a loss to Michigan for the second year in a row. The Wolverines and the Crimson Tide met in a College Football Playoff semifinal at last season’s Rose Bowl, with Michigan winning on the way to capturing the national championship.

Javon Small hits go-ahead FT with 1.8 seconds left, sending West Virginia to 62-61 win over No. 7 KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Javon Small hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining, and short-handed West Virginia held on after blowing an 18-point second-half lead to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 62-61 in an intense Big 12 opener for both teams Tuesday. Eduardo Andre had 15 points and Small finished with 13 for the Mountaineers. Zeke Mayo, who led the Jayhawks with 27 points, converted a three-point play to tie the game 61-all with 16 seconds left before Small made his free throw. KJ Adams missed a contested shot as time expired that would have sent the game to overtime. It was the first conference-opening loss for Kansas since Jan. 8, 1991, and the first win for the Mountaineers in 12 tries in Allen Fieldhouse.

Bedard and the Blackhawks ride the L to Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks took the train to work on Tuesday. Carrying their sticks and skates and dressed in custom “Team Chicago” gear, the Blackhawks used one of the city’s famed elevated trains to travel to Wrigley Field for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic. The Blues dressed in gray sweatshirts and hats for their bus trip to the home of baseball’s Chicago Cubs. The hats had 99 on the front and the shirts had a round emblem with 99 and GRETZKY’S BASEMENT — a nod to the hockey school connected to Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

Dartmouth basketball players end their unionization attempt in anticipation of shifting NLRB

BOSTON (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team has dropped its attempt to form a union. The team is ending a push to become the first college sports team to unionize in order to avoid a potentially damaging precedent from a National Labor Relations Board that soon will be controlled by Republicans. The Service Employees International Union Local 560 filed a request to withdraw the NLRB petition on Tuesday rather than take its chances with an unfriendly labor board likely to take over in the new presidential administration. The request was approved later Tuesday. The Dartmouth case threatened to upend the NCAA’s amateur model.

Resting or playing running back Saquon Barkley is a tougher decision than it seems for Eagles

Saquon Barkley’s pursuit of Eric Dickerson’s 40-year-old rushing record could get grounded by his coach. Nick Sirianni’s decision is more difficult than it seems. Barkley needs 101 yards rushing against his former team on Sunday to set the NFL’s single-season record. But the Philadelphia Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC so the outcome of their game won’t affect the standings. Win, lose or tie against the New York Giants, the Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders in a wild-card playoff game. They don’t have a bye so this game is an opportunity for Sirianni to rest most of his starters ahead of the playoffs and avoid risking injuries to key players.

Ruben Amorim is ‘very excited’ about where 14th-place Man United can go in 2025

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — His team is entering 2025 in 14th place in the Premier League but Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says he’s “very excited” about the year ahead. United’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Monday saw it suffer five league losses in the same calendar month for the first time since September 1962. But in a message posted on his club’s official X account on New Year’s Eve, Amorim wrote: “I know it will take a lot of hard work from everyone to get there, but I am very excited about where we can go together in 2025.” United is seven points above the drop zone with increasing talk of a relegation fight. Next up is leader Liverpool on Sunday.

Pro Picks: Lions will beat the Vikings in showdown for the NFC’s No. 1 seed

The NFC’s No. 1 seed, two division titles and two playoff spots are on the line in Week 18. Game No. 272 on Sunday night between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings is a showdown for the NFC North and the conference’s top spot. The loser drops to the No. 5 seed. The Lions hold the tiebreaker in case the teams tie. The NFC South will go to the Buccaneers or Falcons. The AFC North will be decided Saturday. It’ll be the Ravens or Steelers. Both teams are in the playoffs either way. The Broncos are in control of the AFC’s final wild-card spot. The Bengals and Dolphins hold onto slim hopes.

Rookie QBs Nix, Penix denied major moments by head coaches’ curious calls in waning minutes

DENVER (AP) — Curious calls by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris backfired in Week 18 and put their rookie quarterbacks and teams in precarious positions regarding the playoffs. Payton acknowledged 48 hours later that he was second-guessing his decision to go for the tie and not the win after Bo Nix threw a spectacular 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. on fourth down with 8 seconds left. The Broncos lost 30-24 in overtime, as did the Falcons after Morris mismanaged the clock in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders complete a turnaround from 4-13 to making the playoffs behind Jayden Daniels

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are in the playoffs in their first season with general manager Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels. The turnaround comes after they went 4-13 in 2023 under the old regime overseen by Ron Rivera. Defensive tackle Daron Payne forecasted it in January. Punter Tress Way saw it coming when Peters signed free agents who tormented Washington over the years. Newcomers and holdovers alike figured it out along the way as they watched Daniels adjust to the NFL and the rest of the roster coalesce around him.

Lenny Randle, major leaguer repeatedly in the spotlight for 12 seasons, dies at 75

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Lenny Randle, a big league player for 12 seasons who spoke five languages, performed stand-up comedy, was dubbed “The Most Interesting Man in Baseball” and was suspended for punching his Texas Rangers manager, has died. He was 75. Randle died Sunday at his home in Murrieta, California, according to one of his sons, Bradley. Randle helped win the 1969 College World Series with Arizona State, earned a 30-day suspension for breaking Texas manager Frank Lucchesi’s cheekbone and got on hands and knees to blow Amos Otis’ bunt foul in 1981.

