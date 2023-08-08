AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:26 p.m. EDT

Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan’s season may be over due to an injured left arm. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that it’s “highly unlikely” McClanahan will pitch again this season. Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration. McClanahan is scheduled to undergo further medical examination. McClanahan has an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He left a start last week against the Yankees in New York because of tightness in his left forearm.

Round of 8: Women’s World Cup is wide open after so many heavyweights eliminated

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup. The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.

Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter. The Jan. 15 crash killed Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, Chandler LeCroy.

Analysis: USA Basketball’s World Cup quest off to a fast start, with bonds being forged

They’re finishing each other’s sentences already. They’re sitting side by side at breakfast. They’re talking on defense, getting everyone involved on offense, celebrating each other’s successes as if this team has been together for years. It hasn’t been years. It didn’t even take a week. That’s a good sign for USA Basketball’s men’s World Cup team. Getting along as a 12-man unit guarantees nothing in terms of wins, losses and medals, but it was an important first step for the Americans.

Previewing the preseason AP Top 25: Tide outside top 3? Anybody but Georgia at No. 1? Where’s TCU?

The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Nick Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide. There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Aug. 14, ’Bama could be squeezed out of the top-three for the first time since 2009. Will two-time defending champion Georgia start No. 1 for only the second time in school history? Can Michigan make a case? And how will voters treat TCU as it tries to follow-up last season’s magical run to No. 2?

Chase Young feels ‘explosive again’ nearly 2 years since tearing the ACL in his right knee

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young says he feels like himself again nearly two years since tearing the ACL in his right knee. The Washington Commanders edge rusher shed his knee brace before stepping on the field for training camp. This was his first full offseason of back-to-normal training for the Ohio State product after spending much of 2022 recovering and rehabbing from complicated surgery. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year is now in a contract year after the team decided not to pick up his fifth-year option. The Commanders hope Young produces as defensive tackle Daron Payne did in the same circumstance.

Column: New PGA Tour model caters to big performances, not just big names

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The new PGA Tour model has eight $20 million events that cater to the best players. But that doesn’t meant the biggest names. Justin Thomas is a reminder of that. He failed to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 50 in the FedEx Cup are guaranteed spots in the $20 million events next year. Thomas has no need to worry. The PGA Tour has created four wild-card picks for the big events, and Thomas will get his share. Or he can play his way back in just like everyone else who didn’t make the postseason.

ACC leaders mull adding Cal, Stanford from Pac-12; SMU also under consideration, AP sources say

Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford. That’s from a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Associated Press. Another person with knowledge of the ACC’s discussions says conference leaders are also talking about SMU as a possible addition. The Pac-12 is down to four schools committed to the conference beyond the upcoming school year: Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

France ends Morocco’s run and advances to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — France has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup by beating Morocco 4-0. France’s all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals. The French scored three goals in nine minutes to seize control of the game. Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer gave France a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium. Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the 70th minute to end Morocco’s historic run. The Moroccans were making their debut at the Women’s World Cup and became the first Arab nation to advance to the round of 16.

Lapchick lauds NBA’s hiring practices, initiatives in annual TIDES diversity report

The National Basketball Association set a league record for most head coaches of color in the past year, helping it earn high grades in an annual diversity report. The NBA earned a combined grade of A in the 2023 NBA Racial and Gender Report Card released by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida. In November 2022, the league reached new all-time highs for head coaches of color (17) and Black head coaches (16). As of the report’s release, the league had 15 head coaches of color.

