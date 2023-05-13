AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:25 p.m. EDT

Stephen Curry, Warriors believe they will stay together to chase more championships

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson hardly consider themselves done chasing championships together. The defending champions’ season ended in Game 6 to the Lakers in Los Angeles, the first time this core group of Curry, Green and Thompson have been eliminated before the NBA Finals after 19 straight playoff series wins against Western Conference opponents under coach Steve Kerr. Golden State also failed to to win at least one road game after doing so in an NBA-record 28 consecutive series. They hope to stay together and go after another title.

Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves

It’s the best time of year in the NBA, with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA. That’s July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Golden State Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. It served as a reminder that nobody can escape the need to make changes.

Alex Palou wins Indianapolis Grand Prix, moves into IndyCar points lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 65, then drove away from the pack to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O’Ward. It’s Palou’s first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first this season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since the season opener in March. Palou also took over the points lead from his teammate Marcus Ericsson, who dropped to third. Alexander Rossi was third and pole winner Christian Lundgaard finished fourth on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Celtics, 76ers ready for Game 7 at TD Garden for spot in East finals vs. Heat

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday. Neither team needed seven games in the first round, though both have some experience in winner-take-all games. The Celtics won two of them on their way to the NBA Finals last year. Coach Joe Mazzulla says they learned how to win easy and also “how to battle to the death.” The Sixers haven’t won a Game 7 since 2001. The winner of the game at Boston’s TD Garden will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Miami Heat.

Panthers relishing 1st trip to NHL’s conference finals in 27 years

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion. The Panthers are headed to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1996, after beating Toronto 3-2 in overtime on Friday night to finish off another playoff stunner.

Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After every twist and turn in the soap opera saga of LeBron James’ four seasons alongside Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s still clear this is a championship-caliber partnership when James and Davis are both healthy. One or both superstars have been injured for long stretches of the three seasons since their 2020 bubble championship, and the Lakers’ road back to contention has been incredibly rocky because of it. They’re healthy again, and the rest of the NBA has been reminded what happens when this dynamic duo can fly at full strength.

Heat embracing challenge, find way to return to the Eastern Conference finals

MIAMI (AP) — Inside the Miami Heat locker room Erik Spoelstra stepped onto the NBA championship logo on the center of the floor and gathered his team around him. His message was simple. He said there’s been nothing about this season that’s been easy. He’s right, and the Heat aren’t complaining about that since this anything-but-easy season is still going. They were a No. 1 seed last year and got to the Eastern Conference finals, and this year, they were a No. 8 seed and still got to the Eastern Conference finals.

Judge homers twice, Yankees overcome 6-run deficit, beat Rays 9-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s team record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York overcame a six-run deficit for a 9-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Rays ace Shane McClanahan failed to hold a 6-0, fifth-inning lead, six days after Yankees ace Gerrit Cole squandered a 6-0, fifth-inning advantage in an 8-7, 10-inning loss at Tampa Bay. In a matchup of All-Star starters, Yandy Díaz hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth against Nestor Cortes.

Jokic slow-walks Nuggets into NBA final four with methodical, unselfish approach

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic has once again taken his time in leading the Denver Nuggets to their second Western Conference finals in the the past three seasons. Yes, everything continues to move at Jokic’s methodical pace. Next up will be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not that will phase the player nicknamed “Joker.” He averaged a triple-double in a six-game series against Kevin Durant Suns. Jokic may not have earned his third straight NBA MVP, with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid snapping his streak. But the center from Serbia is a basketball virtuoso on the floor, directing the offense like a conductor harmonizing a symphony while earning the respect of coaches and players around the league.

Vandersloot hesitated to join WNBA super team in New York due to mom’s cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot sought her mom’s blessing before signing with the New York Liberty as a free agency. Jan Vandersloot was diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma cancer last July so when it came time to figure out what Courtney’s next WNBA move would be the former Chicago Sky floor general discussed it with her mom. She had spent her entire career in Chicago since the team drafted her third in 2011, but knew it was time for a change.

