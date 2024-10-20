AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:24 a.m. EDT

Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians 5-2 and into World Series for 41st time

CLEVELAND (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees advanced to their 41st World Ser ies by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. Baseball’s biggest brand is going back to October’s main stage. Soto, who was acquired in a seven-player trade with San Diego in December, moved the Bronx Bombers into position with one big swing. Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run homer for the Yankees, who will play the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Cleveland’s unexpected season ended short of the World Series, adding another year to the franchise’s title drought stretching to 1948.

No. 5 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Texas 30-15, with Etienne running for 3 TDs

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Trevor Etienne ran for three touchdowns, the first two set up by cornerback Daylen Everette’s takeaways, and fifth-ranked Georgia went on to beat Quinn Ewers and No. 1 Texas 30-15. Etienne’s last score was a 1-yard plunge on fourth down with 12:04 left Saturday night. Georgia which began the season as the No. 1 team, has won three games in a row since a loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs never trailed in their first trip to Austin since 1958 to take on the SEC newcomer that had gotten through the first half of its schedule pretty much unscathed. Both teams are 6-1.

Texas TD against Georgia 2 plays after interception 1st wiped out by penalty and trash on field

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fans littered the north end of the field with water bottles and other trash after an interception for the top-ranked Longhorns against No. 5 Georgia was initially wiped out by a pass-interference penalty before officials changed the call. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was irate at the call late in the third quarter that had appeared to wipe out Jahdae Barron’s 36-yard interception return to the Georgia 9. The coach then headed toward the far corner of the field signaling to the student section to settle down. As the debris was being picked up, officials were discussing the play and picked up the flag. Georgia won 30-15.

No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd half

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Justice Ellison ran for 105 yards and two first-half touchdowns and No. 16 Indiana continued its best start in 57 years with a 56-7 rout of Nebraska, matching the Hoosiers’ most lopsided Big Ten win in program history. Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke injured his right hand and was on the sideline in street clothes in the second half. Tayven Jackson replaced him. The Hoosiers are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. They have yet to trail in a game. The 49-point margin of victory was the biggest in conference play since a 49-0 win at Minnesota in 1945.

No. 22 Illinois beats No. 24 Michigan 21-7 for its first win over the Wolverines since 2009

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another, leading No. 22 Illinois to a 21-7 victory over No. 24 Michigan. Tanner Arkin caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer in the second quarter and raced 36 yards on a fake punt in the third to set up Altmyer’s 1-yard TD run. Illinois is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten after beating Michigan for the first time since 2009. The Illini had lost six straight to the Wolverines. Michigan is 4-3 and 2-2 and has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020.

Gary Woodland with a 65 in Las Vegas is in contention for the first time since brain surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Woodland keeps feeling better and his game is starting to bear that out. Woodland finished off a 65 on Saturday in the wind-delayed Shriners Children Open. That gives him a share of the clubhouse lead with Kurt Kitayama among the 36 players who finished the third round. J.T. Poston and Doug Ghim were a shot ahead with four holes to play when play was suspended because of darkness. Woodland had brain surgery in September 2023 to remove a lesion that was causing unfounded fear and anxiety. He’s also back with swing coach Randy Smith.

Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Larson has been lucky of late in Las Vegas, where he opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs on top of the Cup Series standings and the favorite to win Sunday’s race. Larson heads into the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as both the defending race winner and the victor of the spring race there this season. A victory Sunday would be three straight at Vegas, a season sweep, but most importantly, give Larson an automatic berth into the championship finale. The third round next goes to Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in Virginia before the finale at Phoenix.

Norris on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen wins sprint race as they restart F1 title fight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — McLaren’s Lando Norris edged Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the pole at the United States Grand Prix on Saturday. Formula 1 returned from its autumn break with those two resuming their fight for the drivers’ season championship. Verstappen earlier in the day won the 19-lap sprint race to extend his lead to over Norris to 54 points with six races remaining. It was Verstappen’s first win of any kind since June. Norris took his fourth pole position in five races. Ferraris’ Carlos Sainz will start third.

WNBA Finals reach decisive Game 5 for first time since 2019 as Liberty and Lynx head to New York

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s fitting that a record-breaking season for the WNBA would have a decisive Game 5 of its Finals. For the first time since 2019, the league championship will come down to a winner-take-all game. This one will be in New York on Sunday night. The Minnesota Lynx staved off elimination with an 82-80 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night to force the fifth game. Since the league switched to a best-of-five format in 2005, seven other series have gone the distance. The home team has won five of those contests, including in 2019.

`I never got past ’88′: Doc and Darryl hoping 2024 Mets can avenge club’s 1988 NLCS loss to Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Darryl Strawberry hit 335 career homers, made eight straight All-Star teams and won four World Series rings. Yet one October loss still haunts him. It’s the memorable 1988 National League Championship Series, when his heavily favored New York Mets were upset by a plucky Los Angeles Dodgers team in seven tense games. Orel Hershiser, Kirk Gibson and manager Tommy Lasorda’s Dodgers went on to win the World Series. Meanwhile, it took the Mets 11 years to get back to the postseason. With the teams playing for another pennant this week, Strawberry is hoping these 2024 Mets can exact revenge for ’88.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.