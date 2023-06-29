AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:23 p.m. EDT

NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely for violating the gambling policy, a fourth gets 6 games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Harden informed the 76ers of his choice Thursday ahead of the midnight deadline to pick up the option, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made public. The 33-year-old Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team.

As NFL cracks down on players gambling, what events are pro athletes allowed to bet on?

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents to make moves

It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move, including Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. Trades are still a possibility, especially since James Harden has picked up his player option. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for violating NFL policy on PEDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season. Robinson’s suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup

ATLANTA (AP) — A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history. The Braves enter Friday night’s series opener against the Miami Marlins with 55 home runs this month, one shy of the franchise record for a month set in June 2019. Atlanta has improved its homer total each month this season. The Braves aren’t a collection of free swingers. They lead the majors with 147 homers but also have decreased their strikeout total each month, providing the foundation for the National League’s best record.

NHL draft wraps up with 11 picks for Chicago, dearth of trades ahead of free agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired their latest generational talent along with a big dose of speed in one of the NHL’s largest draft hauls. They also made another big move for their future Thursday by adding veteran Corey Perry to help teach No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard how to be the leader the Blackhawks need to contend for a Stanley Cup. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson says he couldn’t be happier with how this draft worked out with 11 players taken. The Anaheim Ducks added a big Swedish center to their young, talented offense in Leo Carlsson at No. 2 overall.

Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay. The Blackhawks gave up a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft to acquire the 18-year player with the belief they can sign Perry, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry joins his fourth team in five years after spending his first 14 seasons with Anaheim. The trade was made during the second day of the NHL draft, and a day after Chicago selected Bedard at No. 1 overall.

Anthony Nesty is a significant presence at US swimming nationals in a sport struggling to diversify

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a sport still struggling to diversify, Anthony Nesty is a significant presence on the pool deck at the U.S. national championships. He overcame long odds to win an Olympic gold medal. He worked his way up to become one of America’s top swimming coaches. And he’s Black. Nesty know he’s a role model, and he takes that “very seriously.” Nesty is the head coach at the University of Florida and oversees one of the top pro teams in the country, a star-studded group that includes Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke.

Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’

PHOENIX (AP) — Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses. On Wednesday, he turned 30. Not a bad time for a new chapter in the three-time All-Star’s life and basketball career. Beal was introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the Footprint Center, about a week after he waived a no-trade clause that allowed him to be sent to the desert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.